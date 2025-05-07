Nigeria: NJC Seeks Public Comments On 82 Candidates Shortlisted for Judicial Positions

"However, henceforth, the Federal Judicial Service Commission, all Judicial Service Commissions or Committee of the FCT, shall publish the names of all candidates recommended for appointment," NJC said.
In a rare move, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has published a list of 82 candidates shortlisted for judicial posts, inviting the public to comment on their suitability for the roles.
In a statement posted via NJC's X handle on Tuesday, the NJC Secretary Ahmed Saleh, stated that a new policy requiring Nigerians to make comments on the fitness of the candidates for judicial positions was approved at the 108th meeting of the NJC held on 29 and 30 April.
"The NJC introduced a policy that, all memoranda on appointment of Judicial Officers from various Judicial Service Commissions containing the names of candidates recommended for appointment already pending before it, should be published.
"However, henceforth, the Federal Judicial Service Commission, all Judicial Service Commissions or Committee of the FCT, shall publish the names of all candidates recommended for appointment," he stressed.
In an advertorial placed on Daily Trust newspaper on 5 May, the NJC published the names of 82 shortlisted candidates for different positions, including two nominees for Ekiti State Chief Judge.
The policy marks a significant shift in how judicial appointments are handled in Nigeria.
According to the NJC, the goal is to foster transparency and rebuild public trust in the judiciary.
Judiciary under scrutiny
The judiciary has long faced allegations of opacity and favouritism in its appointment processes. Civil society organisations, lawyers, and commentators have raised concerns about nepotism and a lack of meritocracy.
Prominent legal scholar and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has been a vocal critic of the system.
In a July 2023 tweet, he remarked: "If the legal or judicial genius of the child can manifest itself only when their dad, auntie or uncle is in charge of judicial appointments (or when their genital partner is), it should be evident that the person is unfit for judicial office. But this is #Nigeria, so we'll argue."
Mr Odinkalu has also described judicial appointments in Nigeria as entrenched in what he termed "a network of corruption."
Opening a new chapter
To address such concerns, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who chairs the NJC, decided to make her stewardship count.
"The objective of this initiative is to invite comments from the general public on the integrity, reputation, and suitability of these candidates," Mr Saleh said.
"By opening the appointment process to public scrutiny, the NJC aims to ensure that only the most qualified individuals--those with impeccable characteristics--are appointed to the bench."
Shortlisted candidates
The report contained two candidates for appointment as Chief Judge of Ekiti State.
The list also contained fifty-four High Court candidates for Cross River, Delta, Kano, Niger, Ogun, Plateau and Zamfara.
Also, the statement listed nine candidates for the Customary Court of Appeal for Delta and Ebonyi while twenty candidates for the Sharia Court of Appeal for Katsina, Niger, Plateau and Zamfara.
Call for public comments
The NJC invited members of the public to submit written comments on any of the shortlisted candidates within 14 days from the date of publication.
"All complaints or comments must be submitted in writing to the Office of the Secretary, NJC, or via email," Mr Saleh said.
"Each complaint or comment must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Superior Court of Record in Nigeria or before any notary public."
Postal Address: National Judicial Council, Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.
Email: [email protected]
The NJC says this new process reflects its commitment to strengthening the integrity and public perception of Nigeria's judiciary.
List of candidates for Chief Judge's position
Below is the list of candidates currently under consideration by the Council:
1. Hon. Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye - Ekiti
2. Hon. Justice Ogunyemi Olusegun Isaac - Ekiti
List of nominees for judges' positions
1. Glory Bassey Edu - High Court, Cross River
2. Melody Bassey Irem - High Court, Cross River
3. Ukuli Irene Boeye - High Court, Delta
4. Otte Jonah Akporuaro - High Court, Delta
5. Adamidenyo Otome Benjamin - High Court, Delta
6. Sam-Oligida Jereoma - High Court, Delta
7. Ogbimni Samuel Okpighe - High Court, Delta
8. Etanabene Gloria Oghoteru - High Court, Delta
9. Ojeikere Bridget Onome - Customary Court of Appeal, Delta
10. Okah Stella Ovuorieroro - Customary Court of Appeal, Delta
11. Okeri Efe - Customary Court of Appeal, Delta
12. Tomoloju Oyigho Dorcas - Customary Court of Appeal, Delta
13. Ogodo Lynda Nneka - Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi
14. Amaka Dickson Edmund - Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi
15. Nafisa Yusuf Hassan - High Court, Kano
16. Halima Yahuza Ahmad - High Court, Kano
17. Musa Ibrahim Umar - High Court, Kano
18. Abdulkadir Mustapha - High Court, Kano
19. Amina Bashir Albasu - High Court, Kano
20. Abdullahi A. Bature - High Court, Kano
21. Fadia Muhammad Dikko - High Court, Katsina
22. Abdulrahman Yammama Shamsuddeen - High Court, Katsina
23. Amina Ibrahim Danmusa - High Court, Katsina
24. Maryam Umaru Abdullahi - High Court, Katsina
25. Mustapha Hassan Ruma - High Court, Katsina
26. Basira Umar Faruk - High Court, Katsina
27. Abdurrahman Umar - High Court, Katsina
28. Abubakar Mohammed Dikko - High Court, Katsina
29. Mutawakkil Mustapha Salis - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
30. Isah Usman Ibrahim - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
31. Uzairu Muhammad Dauda - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
32. Ibrahim Abdullahi Yakubu - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
33. Musa Sani Mara - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
34. Bala Salisu - Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina
35. Ahmed Ndajiwo - High Court, Niger
36. Sa'adatu Gambo - High Court, Niger
37. Adamu Abubakar - High Court, Niger
38. Suleiman B. Wushishi - High Court, Niger
39. Isah Adamu Evuti - High Court, Niger
40. Abdullahi Alkali - High Court, Niger State
41. Murtala M. B. Ibrahim - High Court, Niger State
42. Hauwa Kulu Isah - High Court, Niger State
43. Jibrin Alhaji Usman -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
44. Hassan Ibn Muhammad -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
45. Suleiman Ibrahim Muhammad -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
46. Usman Abdulrahman Aboki -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
47. Ya'aba Mohammed -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
48. Muhammad Nasir Ibrahim -Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State
49. Adebayo Julius Ojikutu - High Court, Ogun State
50. Adejumoke Oluwatoyin Adewole - High Court, Ogun State
51. Oluyemisi Olukemi Adebo - High Court, Ogun State
52. Fatimat Adeola Daudu - High Court, Ogun State
53. Oludotun Olaniyi Osho - High Court, Ogun State
54. Olakuniehin Luqman Oke - High Court, Ogun State
55. Andrawus Maikal -High Court, Plateau State
56. Tongret N. Kparbong -High Court, Plateau State
57. Kingsley Mangai Mallan -High Court, Plateau State
58. Diane Ngummai Nkwap -High Court, Plateau State
59. John Ishaku Mantu -High Court, Plateau State
60. Gavou Bature Musa -High Court, Plateau State
61. Tapmwa Gotep -High Court, Plateau State
62. Eric Rinmial Naron -High Court, Plateau State
63. Pekes Habila Ezekiel -High Court, Plateau State
64. Dajan Manasseh Dakogol -High Court, Plateau State
65. Lyop Plyo -High Court, Plateau State
66. Zakka Dung -High Court, Plateau State
67. Badamasi Adam Kabir -Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State
68. Lawal Suleiman -Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State
69. Sirajo Garba Aliyu --High Court, Zamfara State
70. Rabi Bashir -High Court, Zamfara State
71. Nasiru Abdullahi -High Court, Zamfara State
72. Aishatu Norin -High Court, Zamfara State
73. Rukubatu Aliyu Kanoma -High Court, Zamfara State
74. Abubakar Aliyu Salisu -High Court, Zamfara State
75. Jibril Ibrahim -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State
76. Sanusi Muhammad Magami -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State
77. Sha'aban Mansur -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State
78. Shafi Ibrahim Jangebe -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State
79. Abdullahi Usman -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State
80. Allyu Muhammad Madacci -Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State