Mauritius: Ambassador of Georgia Presents Credentials to President Gokhool

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Roland Beridze, presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool, yesterday at the State House in Réduit.

Ambassador Beridze was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Georgia in Mauritius, Mr Uday Kumar Gujadhur.

During the meeting, President Gokhool and Ambassador Beridze reviewed the Mauritius-Georgia bilateral ties, which were established in 2011 and have since been cordial through shared values of democracy, peace and good governance. They also discussed the existing cooperation in the commerce, cultural, economic and technical sectors.

President Gokhool highlighted that the setting up of a potential general framework agreement aiming to deepen partnership between the two countries in various sectors of mutual interest is currently being considered. Both parties exchanged views on how collaboration in several sectors such as the digitalisation of public service; sports; tourism; culture; and commerce can be strengthened in the future.

Discussions also focused on strategies to further consolidate emerging activities of the Mauritian blue economy, such as seabed exploration in our country's 2.3 million square kilometres Exclusive Economic Zone.

Various initiatives to strengthen multilateral ties with the Asian and European continents as well as the reinforcement of Georgia's potential to act as a strategic hub due to its geographical location were also on the agenda.