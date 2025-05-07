Nigeria: Kidnapped Nigerian Professor Freed

A witness narrated how the professor and others were kidnapped.

A Nigerian professor kidnapped by gunmen in the country's south-east has been freed.

The professor, Herbert Batta, a lecturer at the faculty of Communication and Media Studies in the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was on his way back from a trip when he was abducted in Imo State on Tuesday.

Mr Batta, a professor of Science and Health Communications, is currently the head of the Information and Media Studies Department in the university.

The details of his release are still sketchy and it could not be ascertained if he was freed by security operatives or or after the payment of ransom.

The Kidnap

A colleague of the victim who sent a voice note to another colleague said they had passed the Sam Mbakwe Airport heading toward Okpala when the incident occurred.

The colleague said the incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., adding that there was sufficient daylight.

"There were some vehicles ahead of us. We now heard gunshots. I thought the police were having a confrontation, but on a closer look, they look like Fulani persons in appearance."

The driver, the lecturer said, tried to reverse, aiming at getting back to the airport axis, only to meet another set of kidnappers who lay in ambush around there.

"We were facing them while the ones behind were coming towards us. Someone was shot, and I felt the man may have died because of the way he was lying there, almost lifeless.

"Our driver was taken, Professor Batta was taken," the lecturer said, adding that others were also taken randomly.

"There were so much gunshots that I feared for stray bullets," the lecturer added.

Police react

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning but said he was yet to be officially briefed to ascertain if the professor is among those abducted.

"I'm aware of the kidnapping incident that occurred along Aba Road - Ngor-Okpala, after the airport.

"We have initiated action on it. We are doing everything possible to see how we can rescue the victims, but I don't know if this professor is involved," said Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police.

He's been released - another colleague

Blossom Okorie, the registrar of the University of Uyo, where the kidnapped professor works, did not respond to calls for comments.

But another professor, Charles Obot, from the same faculty as the victim, told our reporter that the victim has been released.

"I don't know whether to say they were eventually released or rescued from the Fulani herdsmen kidnappers. I've spoken with him. He mandated me to disseminate the information that he was trying to do some usual documentation at a police station in Owerri.

"He's been released. That's the better news," Mr Obot told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Obot has also shared the news of his colleague's release on Facebook.