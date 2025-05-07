Kenya: 89 Bobasi Youth Await Overseas Jobs, Labour CS Tells MPs

7 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — At least 89 jobseekers from Bobasi Constituency are still awaiting placement in foreign jobs months after being shortlisted under a government-backed labour migration programme, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Labour and Social Welfare Committee, Mutua acknowledged delays in the Diaspora Jobs Programme rollout, noting that the affected candidates, each of whom paid Sh15,000 and underwent medical examinations, are yet to secure employment abroad.

The recruitment, initiated in collaboration with Senator Gloria Orwoba, has since sparked concerns over transparency, poor communication, and stalled travel arrangements.

"While we understand the frustrations, the recruitment and selection process takes time due to procedural requirements, including pre-departure training," Mutua told lawmakers.

He assured the committee that the Ministry remains committed to streamlining the process and ensuring accountability, especially where jobseekers have paid non-refundable fees.

Separately, Mutua disclosed that the government had secured a job order from Qatar for 8,000 skilled workers. Of these, 285 have already travelled to Doha, while thousands more, some of whom paid up to Sh50,000, are still waiting for deployment.

According to the Ministry, common setbacks include delayed documentation, failed medical tests, financial limitations, or voluntary withdrawal by candidates.

Addressing concerns over possible conflicts of interest in the recruitment process, Mutua dismissed the claims, saying, "At no time has the Cabinet Secretary owned, operated, or held any interest in a company engaged in private recruitment."

He reaffirmed the Ministry's zero-tolerance stance on unethical recruitment practices, even as tensions grow among unemployed youth seeking accountability for funds paid under government-facilitated programmes.

