Rwanda: Value of Idle Government Assets Halved in 2024, Say Auditors

The 2024 Auditor General's report has revealed a notable decline in the value of idle government assets, which fell to Rwf7.9 billion in 2024, down from Rwf15 billion in 2023.

Despite substantial public expenditure on acquiring these assets, several government-owned properties and resources remain unused.

Among 45 public entities audited for idle asset status, the findings indicated that more than Rwf7 billion was repurposed compared to the previous year and earlier periods.

While presenting the report to both chambers of Parliament on Tuesday, May 6, Auditor General Alexis Kamuhire attributed the persistence of idle assets to various factors, including shifting institutional priorities and evolving operational needs.

He welcomed the overall reduction but emphasized the urgency of addressing the remaining unused assets.

"The downward trend is encouraging, but we must not overlook the fact that over Rwf7 billion in assets still lie dormant," Kamuhire told MPs.

"It is possible to acquire something for a specific purpose, only for that plan to change. In such cases, institutions must find alternative uses. For instance, if a building remains unused, it should be repurposed for another beneficial function."

"We must exhaust all avenues to eliminate financial waste. This requires strategic planning grounded in research and diligent implementation. Public institutions should take audit recommendations seriously," he added.

According to the report, 60 per cent of the Auditor General's recommendations from 2023 were implemented, 15 per cent were partially addressed, and 25 per cent were disregarded entirely.

Parliamentarians acknowledged the positive progress and called for sustained efforts to recover the value of idle assets. Senator Jean Claude Ntezimana proposed the establishment of a dedicated agency to manage and liquidate these underutilized resources.

"Why should we have idle assets in every audit report? We are talking about vast sums of money that could address pressing national needs," Ntezimana said.

"We have encountered unused vehicles, vacant land. I propose forming an entity tasked with identifying, managing, and auctioning idle assets so that the funds can be put to productive use."