South Africa: Cosatu Demands Full Accountability for the George Building Collapse

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) demands full accountability for those implicated, as the country marks a year since the tragic George building collapse. Following the release of the findings into the cause of the accident last month, the Federation expects the law to take its course in ensuring justice for the disregard of construction standards that led to the loss of life.

On May 6, 2024, the under construction five-storey apartment building in the town of George in the Western Cape, collapsed on the 62 workers on site. This tragedy claimed the lives of 34 people and left scores of others injured.

COSATU commends government for its swift action in probing the circumstances that led to the disaster by conducting thorough investigations. Now that the report has been concluded, government must take decisive action against Neo Victoria developments, the owners of the building, which the report identified as responsible for the incident.

We urge the Department of Human Settlements to hold the company responsible for its series of failures in the construction of the building. The report fingered Neo Victoria for ignoring crucial regulatory processes including non-compliance of standards set by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), undermining safety protocols designed to protect both workers and residents. The company's apparent dodging of set rules is blatant disrespect for the laws that guide conditions of employment such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. Companies failing to adhere to any laws should be held liable to avoid a recurrence of such disasters, especially where people lose lives unnecessarily.

This incident should also serve as a lesson for authorities to constantly investigate companies for compliance. Neo Victoria developments' blatant recklessness to operate without fear proves the existence of massive gaps in the system.

A year on since the horrific scenes at the construction site, the weeklong rescue efforts and the endless pain of the affected families, it is time for justice to prevail.

Issued by COSATU