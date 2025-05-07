South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Appalled By the Rise of Gender-Based Violence in Our Communities

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) Gauteng Gender Structure is deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal and senseless killing of a young woman employed at Pick N Pay Protea Glen Mall in Soweto.

This tragic event underscores the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in our communities. The loss of this young life is a profound tragedy, robbing her of her future and leaving family and friends devastated. As COSATU Gauteng we extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased's loved ones during this difficult time. This act of violence is unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

COSATU pledges its unwavering support to the nurse at Ethafeni Clinic in Tembisa, a dedicated nurse who was brutally assaulted by community members while on duty. This unacceptable act of violence against a healthcare professional is a grave violation of human decency and underscores the urgent need for increased safety measures for our frontline workers. The assault inflicted upon her is not only a personal tragedy but also a profound attack on the healthcare system itself. Healthcare professionals should be able to perform their duties in a safe and secure environment, free from fear of violence. This assault highlights the critical need for improved security protocols in healthcare facilities and stronger legal protections for healthcare workers.

COSATU Gauteng Gender Structure calls for the law to take its course and the suspect be shown no mercy nor be given bail and further demand a thorough investigation into this incident, and we call for the perpetrators to be held fully accountable for their actions. Furthermore, we urge policymakers and community leaders to prioritise the safety and well-being of all healthcare workers. We urge the community to come together to condemn these crimes and to work towards creating a safer environment for all women and girls. Silence is complicity, we must all actively participate in ending gender-based violence.

COSATU Gauteng Gender structure pledges solidarity and commits to offer our unwavering support as she recovers, both physically and emotionally. We pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that no other healthcare worker experiences such a horrific event

COSATU Gender Provincial Secretary: Raehedean Mankoe, 064 495 7517

COSATU Gauteng Provincial Secretary: Louisah Modikwe, 082 297 2657