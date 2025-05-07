South Africa: Cosatu Reaffirms Its Unwavering Solidarity to the People of Western Sahara

7 May 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) met with the Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara) His Excellency, Mr. M Y Beisat Deich, as part of our ongoing commitment to international solidarity and the global struggle against colonialism and occupation.COSATU also took the opportunity to bid ambassador Beisat farewell and expressed congratulations on his appointment as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

As COSATU we reaffirm our resolution in solidarity with the people of Western Sahara and their inalienable right to self-determination, independence, and freedom from Moroccan occupation. As a Federation rooted in the liberation struggle and internationalism, we remain committed to our call for justice and dignity for the Sahrawi people.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the solidarity movement across Africa and to deepen the work of rallying progressive forces on the continent in support of the Sahrawi cause. COSATU emphasised the importance of moving beyond declarations and building practical, action-based solidarity. We further expressed solidarity with the workers as led by UGTSARIO and their call for intensified solidarity against exploitation and for justice and dignity.

To this end, we are committed to intensifying worker-to-worker engagement, initiating exchange visits, and supporting programmes that bring the plight of the Sahrawi people to the fore of the African and global working-class movement. The fight against colonialism is far from over, our unity and action are more critical than ever.

COSATU calls on all progressive trade unions, civil society formations, and African governments to act in defence of the Sahrawi people's right to freedom and independence.

