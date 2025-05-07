Somalia's National Consultative Council Enters Second Day of Crucial Talks

7 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Consultative Council (NCC) of Somalia entered its second day of discussions in Mogadishu on Wednesday, focusing on key issues including security, politics, and the strengthening of the country's federal governance system.

The meeting is being attended by the President, Prime Minister, and leaders from Somalia's federal member states, including Galmudug, HirShabelle, SSC-Khatumo, South West, as well as the Mayor of Mogadishu.

The talks are expected to conclude in the coming days, with hopes that significant decisions will be made regarding national stability and cooperation between the federal government and regional states.

One of the main objectives of the meeting is to enhance Somalia's federal structure and to improve relations between the regional administrations and the central government.

A key outcome of the meeting is anticipated to be a statement addressing pressing political and security matters, particularly the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group and the resolution of internal political disputes.

Although Puntland and Jubaland opted not to attend the meeting, the NCC remains a crucial platform for formulating effective strategies to shape Somalia's future, with an emphasis on securing long-term peace and national development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.