Somalia's National Consultative Council Enters Second Day of Crucial Talks

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Consultative Council (NCC) of Somalia entered its second day of discussions in Mogadishu on Wednesday, focusing on key issues including security, politics, and the strengthening of the country's federal governance system.

The meeting is being attended by the President, Prime Minister, and leaders from Somalia's federal member states, including Galmudug, HirShabelle, SSC-Khatumo, South West, as well as the Mayor of Mogadishu.

The talks are expected to conclude in the coming days, with hopes that significant decisions will be made regarding national stability and cooperation between the federal government and regional states.

One of the main objectives of the meeting is to enhance Somalia's federal structure and to improve relations between the regional administrations and the central government.

A key outcome of the meeting is anticipated to be a statement addressing pressing political and security matters, particularly the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group and the resolution of internal political disputes.

Although Puntland and Jubaland opted not to attend the meeting, the NCC remains a crucial platform for formulating effective strategies to shape Somalia's future, with an emphasis on securing long-term peace and national development.