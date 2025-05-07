Somalia: Somali President Meets U.S. Military Commander to Discuss Al-Shabaab Fight

7 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a key meeting on Tuesday with General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the U.S. Africa Command, in Mogadishu during his one-day unannounced visit.

The discussions centered on bolstering the security partnership between Somalia and the United States, with a strong emphasis on advancing joint counter-terrorism operations and improving coordination within a wider multi-partner framework that includes at AUSSOM.

"The President expressed Somalia's deep appreciation for the United States' steadfast support in the ongoing fight against international terrorism," said a statement released by the Somali State House following the meeting.

In addition to President Mohamud and General Langley, the meeting was attended by Ambassador Richard Riley and Somali National Army (SNA) Commander General Odowa Yusuf Raggeh. The talks come at a crucial time as both nations aim to strengthen efforts against the militant group Al-Shabaab and improve regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

The partnership between Somalia and the U.S. has been vital in combating terrorism, with U.S. forces providing training, intelligence, and air support to Somali troops fighting against Al-Shabaab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda.

The broader multi-partner framework, which includes other regional and international actors, is also a critical aspect of Somalia's strategy to restore security and governance across the country.

The meeting underscored the continued importance of international cooperation in addressing security challenges in the region, with both sides reiterating their commitment to expanding the fight against terrorism.

