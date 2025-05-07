Zimbabwe: Ex-Farm Manager Up for Stealing 100 Cattle, 38 Boer Goats

7 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police have arrested a former farm manager over the suspected theft of 100 cattle and 38 Boer goats from his employer.

So far, law enforcement agents have recovered 20 of the stolen cattle.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the matter.

"On May 4, 2025, police in Norton arrested Darlington Mapfumo in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred in Mvurwi between 2021 and April 2025," said Nyathi.

The suspect, who was employed as a farm manager at a farm in Mvurwi, allegedly stole 100 cattle and 38 Boer goats from his employer.

"The stolen stock is valued at US$56,840. The police have since recovered 20 out of the 100 stolen cattle," added Nyathi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.