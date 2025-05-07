Zimbabwe: Ex-Farm Manager Up for Stealing 100 Cattle, 38 Boer Goats

Police have arrested a former farm manager over the suspected theft of 100 cattle and 38 Boer goats from his employer.

So far, law enforcement agents have recovered 20 of the stolen cattle.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the matter.

"On May 4, 2025, police in Norton arrested Darlington Mapfumo in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred in Mvurwi between 2021 and April 2025," said Nyathi.

The suspect, who was employed as a farm manager at a farm in Mvurwi, allegedly stole 100 cattle and 38 Boer goats from his employer.

"The stolen stock is valued at US$56,840. The police have since recovered 20 out of the 100 stolen cattle," added Nyathi.