Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Deputy Mayor Jailed for Double-Dipping in Housing Stands Allocation Schemes

CHINHOYI Deputy Mayor, Chipo Mlotshwa, has been jailed for 36 months for lying that she had not earlier benefited from a council stands discount facility.

The misrepresentation resulted in her getting two subsidised stands.

The Ward 14 councillor was spared a custodial sentence after Regional Magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe ordered her to perform 840 hours of community service at Alaska Primary School or serve 24 months in prison.

A further 12 months were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Marceline Mudzongo told the court that on July 23, 2019, Mlotshwa misrepresented to the Municipality of Chinhoyi that she had not benefited from the council's discount facility on stands sold to councillors.

On the basis of the lies, Mlotshwa was allocated a stand measuring 2,504.6 square metres and valued at ZWL$17,270.70 or USD$17,270.70, in Mapako, Chinhoyi.

She was granted a 40 percent discount and paid ZWL10,362.42 for the land. Chinhoyi Municipality suffered a prejudice of ZWL6,908.28 or US$6,908.28.

An investigation later unearthed that the deputy mayor had been allocated another discounted stand on June 29, 2011.

This was contrary to the Ministry of Local Government's Circular Number 12, which stipulates councillors' allowances and perks. According to the circular, a councillor is only eligible for one residential stand in their lifetime.