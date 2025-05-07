Kenya: Political Interference, Corruption Top Concerns Ahead 2027 Elections - TIFA Poll

Nairobi — One in every two Kenyans says they have no confidence in the 2027 General Election, with 30 percent citing political interference as the primary reason.

A poll released by TIFA indicates that 29 percent of respondents cited corruption, lack of transparency, vote theft, and voter bribery as their main concerns, while 7 percent pointed to violence and insecurity.

Insufficient time to prepare for 2027, a history of rigging, and technology failures were cited by between 1 and 2 percent of the 2,024 respondents.

Thirty percent of the respondents indicated that the cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga is likely to ensure that the IEBC conducts a fair election.

However, 45 percent said the pact makes a fair election much less likely, while 26 percent said they are unsure.

The poll firm, led by Maggie Ireri, also found that Kenyans are nearly evenly split on whether the winners of the last three presidential elections actually received the most votes.

According to the findings, 31 percent said all the elections were valid, 37 percent believed at least two were valid, and 32 percent said none were valid.

Kenya has held General Elections in 2013, 2017, and 2022 under the 2010 Constitution, excluding the repeat presidential election in 2017, which was held after the Supreme Court nullified the original results.

Confidence in the validity of past elections is relatively higher in the Central Rift (38%) and Mt. Kenya (39%) regions, where more respondents believe all elections were valid.

"However, skepticism is highest in Nyanza, where 48% believe none of the elections were valid, and only 16% believe all were valid. Lower Eastern and Nairobi also show substantial doubts, with 41-43% believing none or only 1-2 elections were valid," the TIFA poll stated.