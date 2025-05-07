South Africa: Concern Over Ekurhuleni Metro Police Suspensions

7 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has noted with concern the suspension of more than 300 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers, following their alleged participation in an illegal strike in March this year.

The strike resulted in major traffic disruptions across the city as well as access to the OR Tambo International Airport.

"While the Committee acknowledges the City of Ekurhuleni's responsibility to take disciplinary action against employees implicated in serious misconduct, the mass suspension of these officers poses a significant risk to public safety, traffic management and the enforcement of municipal by-laws," the Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee added that the sudden reduction in law enforcement capacity may leave residents vulnerable and exacerbate challenges in maintaining order on the roads and in communities across the city.

The committee urged the City of Ekurhuleni to implement immediate contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the suspensions.

"One such measure could include seeking temporary reinforcement from other municipalities in Gauteng, in line with the existing agreement that allows Municipal Police and Traffic Officers to operate beyond their jurisdictional boundaries to assist in crime prevention and traffic management.

"Furthermore, the Committee calls on the City of Ekurhuleni to expedite the resolution of the ongoing labour dispute to ensure the swift resumption of critical policing services.

"A prolonged impasse between the municipality and its employees will only deepen service delivery challenges and undermine public safety."

The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring that community safety across Gauteng is not compromised.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.