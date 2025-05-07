South Africa: Concern Over Ekurhuleni Metro Police Suspensions

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has noted with concern the suspension of more than 300 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers, following their alleged participation in an illegal strike in March this year.

The strike resulted in major traffic disruptions across the city as well as access to the OR Tambo International Airport.

"While the Committee acknowledges the City of Ekurhuleni's responsibility to take disciplinary action against employees implicated in serious misconduct, the mass suspension of these officers poses a significant risk to public safety, traffic management and the enforcement of municipal by-laws," the Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee added that the sudden reduction in law enforcement capacity may leave residents vulnerable and exacerbate challenges in maintaining order on the roads and in communities across the city.

The committee urged the City of Ekurhuleni to implement immediate contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the suspensions.

"One such measure could include seeking temporary reinforcement from other municipalities in Gauteng, in line with the existing agreement that allows Municipal Police and Traffic Officers to operate beyond their jurisdictional boundaries to assist in crime prevention and traffic management.

"Furthermore, the Committee calls on the City of Ekurhuleni to expedite the resolution of the ongoing labour dispute to ensure the swift resumption of critical policing services.

"A prolonged impasse between the municipality and its employees will only deepen service delivery challenges and undermine public safety."

The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring that community safety across Gauteng is not compromised.