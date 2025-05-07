South Africa: Water Infrastructure Upgrades Bring Much-Needed Relief to Farming Communities

Through targeted interventions and strategic infrastructure upgrades, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has brought much-needed relief to farming communities that have long contended with unreliable water sources.

The provincial department said over a dozen villages in the Kagisano-Molopo and Greater Taung Local Municipalities are benefiting from restored, upgraded, and newly developed water systems.

These improvements include the installation of windmills, submersible pumps, and high-capacity storage tanks, as well as the drilling and equipping of new boreholes.

These enhancements ensure farmers consistently access reliable water for their livestock, marking a significant step toward sustainable agriculture in some of the province's most water-stressed areas.

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha said this was a major step in the right direction.

"For us, farmers are a priority. Without water, there is no farming, and without farming, there is no rural economy. What we have achieved in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati is a clear example of how the government must respond to the needs of its people. We are not done; there are still areas in need, but this marks a firm beginning," Sambatha explained.

In Kagisano-Molopo, communal farmers in the areas of Langpomp, Gamongalenyane 1, Maheng, Setabeng, and Matlhabatlhabe are now benefiting from improved access to water.

This follows the installation of new windmills, the rehabilitation of boreholes, and the construction of reservoirs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Greater Taung, eight villages, including Comforthill, Choseng, Tlapeng, Fairview, Mogopela B, Tamasikwa, Maphoitsile, and Manthe, are already enjoying the advantages of upgraded boreholes, new pumps, and a reticulation system that feeds into a newly constructed 60 000-litre zinc storage tank.

A farmer from Kgomotso Village, under the Baga Mothibi Tribal Authority, Pucoe Oatlhotse, said the interventions have made a significant impact on their farming practices.

"We are truly encouraged by the progress we are seeing. Access to clean water is making it easier for us to care for our livestock. The department's support has brought real change on the ground, and we are grateful," Oatlhotse said.

As part of its broader livestock support strategy, the department has also installed handling facilities alongside existing dipping tanks, enabling safer and more efficient livestock management during health inspections and disease control operations.

"These efforts are not only helping sustain livestock farming in the district but are also reinforcing food security and stimulating local rural economies."

The department is assessing additional areas across the province for similar interventions.