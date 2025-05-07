Ethiopia: Renewed Calls for National Unity, Modern Patriotism

Ethiopia last Monday commemorated the 84th anniversary of Patriots' Victory Day, honoring the indomitable spirit of the country's forefathers and foremothers who resisted fascist occupation and safeguarded the nation's sovereignty. The day, steeped in historical pride and national reflection, is more than a remembrance of past heroism--it has become a national call to action for renewed patriotism to overcome present challenges.

Observed every year on May 5th, Patriots' Victory Day marks the defeat of Italian fascist forces in 1941 and the restoration of Ethiopia's sovereignty under Emperor Haile Selassie I. It is a moment etched in the collective memory of Ethiopians, symbolizing not only a military triumph but the resilience of a people who refused to bow to colonial domination. This legacy continues to inspire citizens today, urging a new generation to emulate the spirit of sacrifice and service shown by the nation's historic patriots.

At the heart of this year's commemoration, President Taye Atseke Slassie laid a wreath at the Patriots' Memorial Victory Monument in Addis Ababa, an iconic site where the legacy of the freedom fighters is immortalized. Surrounded by dignitaries, military leaders, and descendants of the patriots, the president emphasized the undying relevance of their values.

"The victory of Ethiopian patriots was a historic stand against fascism and colonialism," said President Taye in his address. "It continues to serve as an enduring inspiration of resistance and determination not only for Ethiopians but for oppressed peoples around the world."

President Taye called on both current and future generations to take up the mantle of their ancestors--not with rifles and swords, but through innovation, service, and dedication to national development. "Today, it is impossible to stop or hinder Ethiopia's progress," he added, underlining the strides made by the country and the potential for even greater achievements.

Also present at the commemoration was Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin, President of the Ethiopian Patriots Association, whose remarks echoed the president's sentiments. Lij Daniel praised the renovation and beautification of the Patriots' Victory Monument and the broader Arat Kilo area, calling the efforts not just infrastructural but deeply symbolic. "The revitalized surroundings elevate the holiday's significance and help us connect with the past while inspiring our youth to carry forward the legacy," he said.

As the ceremonial activities unfolded, representatives from the Ethiopian National Defense Force stood in solemn respect, paying tribute to the sacrifices of those who came before them. Major General Endalkachew Woldekidan, Director General of Psychological Development in the National Defense Force, spoke on behalf of the military.

"Patriots' Victory Day is a solemn occasion to honor those who sacrificed their lives for Ethiopia's freedom and dignity," he noted. "It is imperative that we instill in the younger generation a deep awareness of the high price paid for national sovereignty."

This theme of educating the youth on patriotism and responsibility resonated throughout the day's addresses. Hirut Kassaw, Head of the Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau, reaffirmed the city administration's commitment to preserving national heritage. She underscored that the recent renovations at the monument site were not merely cosmetic, but essential to ensuring that the area remains a proud and meaningful symbol for future generations.

"Heritage sites like the Patriots' Victory Monument are living classrooms," she said. "They teach us who we are, where we come from, and what we are capable of when united by a common cause."

The significance of the day was further amplified by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who issued a heartfelt message to the nation via social media. In his address, he drew a direct line from the courage of past patriots to the responsibilities of the present generation.

"Our forefathers and foremothers handed down to us a nation, with sacrifice paid dearly to maintain their liberty," the prime minister stated. "As a result, we stand tall. However, due to poverty and backwardness, our liberty cannot be considered complete."

In a powerful call to action, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the need for "second generation patriots"--citizens who will complement the liberty won in the past with the development required in the present.

"These patriots must be engaged in peaceful struggle on political, economic, social, and diplomatic fronts," he asserted. "They are the ones who will defeat poverty and backwardness and elevate the country to overall prosperity."

The prime minister redefined patriotism for the modern era, characterizing today's tools of patriotism as knowledge, skills, and discipline. He outlined the passions fueling this new wave of commitment--love for the country, steadfastness, and integrity--and the ultimate goal: a prosperous and self-reliant Ethiopia.

Patriots' Victory Day, he said, should not only remind the nation of past sacrifices but also lay the foundation for "second patriotism"--a deeper, more proactive engagement in the nation's development.

As Ethiopia continues to grapple with complex socio-economic and political challenges, the 84th Patriots' Victory Day came as a timely reflection of unity, resilience, and shared destiny. The country's leadership appears determined to ensure that the memory of past triumphs becomes the spark for future achievements.

This year's observance was marked not only by speeches and wreath-laying, but by a broader cultural affirmation of national pride. Schools, government institutions, and community groups across the country held events highlighting stories of the patriots, traditional performances, and exhibitions showcasing Ethiopia's long-standing resistance to colonization.

Beyond the ceremonies and speeches, there was a strong sense that the country stands at a pivotal crossroads--much like it did over eight decades ago. The challenges may be different, but the need for unity, purpose, and sacrifice remains the same.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Many observers noted that the day's messages--especially those of President Taye and Prime Minister Abiy--were not merely ceremonial platitudes. They were appeals to a nation to reimagine its future, rooted in its proud past, and built by the energy of a new generation.

"The patriots of 1941 restored our sovereignty," said one attendee at the ceremony in Addis Ababa. "But it's up to us now to restore our dignity through development, peace, and justice."

Indeed, Ethiopia's modern patriots may not wear uniforms or march in battle lines, but their mission is no less critical. In classrooms, farms, laboratories, boardrooms, and communities across the nation, the new patriots must rise--with knowledge as their weapon and national progress as their cause.

As the sun set over the capital and the flame of remembrance burned brightly at the Patriots' Monument, Ethiopia stood united in both memory and hope. The 84th Patriots' Victory Day was not only a look back at past glory but a bold step forward toward a future defined by determination, dignity, and prosperity.

The message was clear: the torch has been passed. The question now is--will this generation carry it forward?

BY DESTA GEBREHIWOT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 7 MAY 2025