Ethiopia to Host Regional Workshop On Geopark, Geotoursim

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has finalized preparations to host a regional workshop on "Promoting UNESCO Global Geoparks and Geotourism" in collaboration with UNESCO, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) announced.

The regional workshop, titled: "Promoting UNESCO Global Geoparks and Geotourism for Sustainable Development in Eastern Africa," will be held in Addis Ababa from May 12-15, 2025, organized by MoT and UNESCO, with participants from 10 countries.

Briefing journalists yesterday, MoT Minister Selamawit Kassa said that the global geopark is UNESCO's most recent site designation, introduced in 2001. Africa has significant geoparks, despite its spectacular and diverse geological heritage of international significance.

"Although geoparks designation is a recent phenomenon for UNESCO site designation, currently there are 229 UNESCO Global Geoparks across 50 countries," she added.

Selamawit further stated that UNESCO Global Geoparks (UGGps) are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, and sustainable development.

"Ethiopia is definitely a 'geological marvel' where we can see and experience contrasting and astounding landscapes. The country has an overabundance of geological hotspot that worth investigation and visiting," she stated.

However, a lack of awareness about geoparks and limited stakeholder integration are among the factors hindering the designation of geoparks in Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular, according to the Minister.

The workshop aims to raise awareness about geoparks and their significance in promoting geological heritage protection while enhancing sustainable development, she noted.

The event will focus on raising awareness, building stakeholders' capacity, and initiating geopark projects in Ethiopia and the Eastern Africa region. Additionally, a high-level forum will take place on the sidelines of the event, with participants from Tanzania, Kenya, Djibouti, Rwanda, Uganda, Botswana, France, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Some 118 federal and regional officials, international and local experts, and stakeholders will attend, she added. Of these, 104 representatives from the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), federal institutions, ministries, regional culture and tourism bureaus, academia, associations, and NGOs will participate.

Participants will also visit selected geosites around Butajira, including the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Tiya and Melka Kunture, as well as the Balchit Archaeological Site.

UNESCO Director of the Liaison Office to the AUC and ECA and Representative to Ethiopia, Rita Bissoonauth (PhD), highlighted Eastern Africa's abundant geoparks, emphasizing UNESCO's efforts to develop these sites as tourist destinations to boost regional tourism.

"A UNESCO Geopark is a single unified geographical area with internationally significance geology, which is managed to integrated strategy, conservation, education, and sustainable development," she said.

Rita underlined that geoparks are led by local communities while directly contributing to local livelihoods through geotourism, enterprise development, and environmental awareness. Previously, UNESCO has held similar workshops aimed at building capacity in Kenya, Namibia, and South Africa.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 7 MAY 2025