OCP Africa and IDC Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Sustainable Agricultural Development in Zambia

Signature MoU OCPA & IDC Mr. Mohamed Hettiti, CEO of OCP Africa on the right ; Mr. Cornwell Muleya, CEO of IDC on the left

OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Nutricrops, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of Zambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new avenues for collaboration in advancing agricultural productivity and sustainability in Zambia and beyond.

The signing ceremony was held in Lusaka with the attendance of Hon. Reuben Mtolo Phiri, MP, Minister of Agriculture; His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Kalakhi, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Zambia; Mr. Siazongo Siakalenga, the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development; Mr. Mohamed Hettiti, CEO of OCP Africa; Mr. Cornwell Muleya, CEO of IDC; along with senior government officials, IDC Board Members, representatives of the private sector and the OCP Africa delegation.

This partnership is rooted in OCP Africa's commitment to supporting the transformation of agriculture across the continent. It focuses on fostering inclusive, innovative, and locally adapted solutions that contribute to food security and socio-economic development, by improving access to high-quality fertilizers and other agricultural inputs, which are crucial for enhancing yields and increasing farmers' income.

The MoU outlines a strategic framework to advance sustainable agriculture in Zambia and the broader region. At the heart of this partnership is the development of a large-scale commercial farm, which will not only serve as a production site but also as a hub for innovation and testing. By trialing customized fertilizer formulas and advanced farming techniques, the commercial farm will generate insights and practices that can be scaled up and adapted to benefit smallholder farmers, ultimately improving productivity and sustainability across the agricultural value chain.

A key component of the project is the production of green ammonia, which will rely on renewable energy sources to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with fertilizer manufacturing. This initiative directly aligns with IDC and OCP Africa's broader commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

The agreement also includes strategic arrangements for raw material supply to ensure a steady and reliable flow of high-quality inputs for fertilizer production. In addition, both parties will implement capacity-building programs to enhance technical, managerial, and operational skills within local communities, supporting the adoption of more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices.

The MoU defines four main areas of collaboration, reflecting an integrated and forward-looking approach to agricultural development:

Large-Scale Commercial Farm and Demonstration Plot

Raw Material Supply

Capacity Building

Steam Blending Plant Development

"We are excited to partner with IDC in this strategic initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to sustainable agricultural development in Africa. By bringing together our expertise and resources, we aim to empower Zambian farmers with the tools they need to enhance their productivity and improve their livelihoods," said Mohamed Hettiti, CEO of OCP Africa.

Today we are not merely signing an agreement – we are making history for Zambia. This MOU marks a landmark partnership that will be remembered as a turning point in our nation’s development. By joining forces with OCP Africa, one of the world’s foremost fertiliser companies, we are signalling a new era of growth, self-sufficiency, and prosperity for Zambia’s agricultural sector. This is the kind of transformative alliance that comes once in a lifetime, and its significance for our country cannot be overstated. " said Cornwell Muleya, CEO of IDC

OCP Africa and IDC will move forward with a detailed feasibility assessment to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU. Through their combined expertise and resources, both parties are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for sustainable agricultural growth and value creation in Zambia and other African countries.