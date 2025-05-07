OCP Africa and the Ministry of Agriculture Join Forces to Boost Agricultural Transformation in Zambia

Signature MoU OCPA & Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia- Mr. Mohamed Hettiti, CEO of OCP Africa on the right ; Dr Chizumba Shepande Acting permanent secretary - Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia

OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Nutricrops, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a large scale initiative aimed at accelerating the transformation of the agricultural sector in Zambia. This landmark agreement marks a new phase of cooperation to support farmer empowerment, promote sustainable practices, and drive productivity through innovative and localized solutions.

Grounded in a shared vision to modernize agriculture and enhance food security, this partnership reflects OCP Africa’s commitment to working together with public institutions to build inclusive agricultural systems. The agreement outlines a strategic collaboration framework, addressing key development areas across the agricultural value chain and leveraging Zambia’s potential to become a regional model for innovation-led farming.

The initiative focuses on three core pillars that are vital for long-term agricultural success:

Farmer Capacity Building – Empowering farmers through targeted training programs aimed at promoting best practices in agriculture and improving productivity.

Soil Mapping and Fertilizer Customization – Utilizing digital tools to better understand Zambia’s soils and develop customized fertilizer solutions to boost efficiency and crop yields.

GIS-Based Agricultural Platform – Deploying a technology-driven platform to support smarter decision-making and more sustainable farming practices.

Together, these pillars will enable the design of context-specific approaches that respond to the unique challenges faced by Zambian farmers, while fostering resilience, efficiency, and long-term value creation. By supporting knowledge transfer, data-driven solutions, and science-based input customization, the project aims to create the foundation for a more sustainable and competitive agricultural sector.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower Zambian farmers with the right tools, knowledge, and technologies to thrive,” said Mohamed Hettiti, CEO of OCP Africa. “We are proud to work alongside the Ministry of Agriculture to co-develop impactful and customized solutions that will benefit farmers and drive inclusive growth.”





