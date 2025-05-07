Egypt, Qatar Assert Full Commitment to Mediation Efforts Till Resolving Gaza Crisis

Joint Statement (Cairo / Doha)

The Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar affirm that their efforts in mediation are ongoing and consistent, based on a unified vision aimed at ending the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and alleviating the suffering of civilians by creating conducive conditions for achieving a comprehensive ceasefire.

The two countries emphasize that attempts to sow discord among brothers, through doubt, distortion, or media escalation, will not succeed and will not deter them from continuing their joint work to end this war and the humanitarian disaster it has caused.

Qatar and Egypt assert that they will not be drawn into any internal contexts or side calculations that do not serve the interests of the Palestinian people.

They reaffirm their full commitment to working within a clear framework focused on alleviating suffering and establishing a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution.

The two countries also confirm that their efforts are closely coordinated with the United States of America, in order to reach an agreement that puts an end to the humanitarian tragedy and ensures the protection of civilians.