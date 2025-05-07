Malawi: Hotel of Shame - Gland Palace Hotel in Mzuzu Rans a Ghost-Guest Scheme With MEC

In what appears to be a shameless heist of public resources, Gland Palace Hotel stands accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to siphon funds from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)--money meant to support the smooth running of the 2025 elections.

Multiple whistleblowers within MEC, speaking on condition of anonymity, have blown the lid off what they describe as a well-coordinated con. According to them, staff recruited to support the elections were made to sign accommodation forms indicating they were staying at Gland Palace--where room rates soar above MK200,000 per night. But in reality? They were dumped in budget guesthouses charging less than MK30,000.

"We were told to sign forms claiming we slept at Gland Palace," one worker revealed. "But we were stashed in substandard lodges. Every morning, we were driven back to the hotel just to sign again--as if that's where we had spent the night."

The implications are staggering: over MK150,000 per person per day allegedly pocketed, all under the false pretense of elite accommodation.

This isn't just a breach of contract--this is daylight robbery of taxpayer money. Funds that should be bolstering Malawi's democracy are, it seems, fattening private pockets.

MEC's Public Relations Officer, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, confirmed the electoral body had a contract with Gland Palace but tried to distance the Commission from the alleged misuse. "Our agreement was with Gland Palace. We disbursed the funds accordingly," he said--effectively washing MEC's hands of any accountability over how public money was spent.

When confronted, Gland Palace Executive Director Sam Chamanza refused to answer questions, arrogantly brushing off the allegations. "Come to the office if you want to talk. I won't say anything over the phone," he snapped.

His evasiveness only fuels suspicions that something deeply rotten lies beneath this scandal.

Meanwhile, several Civil Society Organizations have condemned what they call an outrageous abuse of public trust, promising legal action and demanding a full investigation.

"This is not just corruption--it's contempt for the people of Malawi," one rights group stated. "We will not rest until justice is served."

As citizens tighten their belts in tough economic times, stories like this send a chilling message: the rich get richer--off the backs of the poor.