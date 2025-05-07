Kenya: 3 Arraigned Over Murder of 17-Year-Old Girl Who Refused Forced Marriage in Wajir

7 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Three suspects linked to the brutal killing of a 17-year-old girl who allegedly refused to marry a 55-year-old man in Wajir have been arraigned at the Garissa High Court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said that Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed are expected to take a plea on murder charges before Justice John Onyiego.

The trio is accused of burning to death Gaala Adan in March 2025.

On March 29, the National Police Service (NPS) arrested the suspects, including the man said to be the intended husband, in connection with the incident.

In a statement, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said police were finalizing preparations to arraign the suspects.

"While investigators must be allowed to piece together all the circumstances that led to this tragic death without prejudice, the NPS deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its condolences to the victim's family," said Nyaga.

He urged the public to reject harmful cultural practices and allow children to enjoy their childhood without fear or coercion.

Nyaga also reaffirmed the service's commitment to upholding law and order and protecting vulnerable members of society.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) condemned the killing, describing it as a horrifying example of gender-based violence and calling for urgent intervention.

"Forced marriages are illegal. We call on law enforcement to act swiftly and ensure justice for this young girl," said the commission in a statement.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), through its president, Faith Odhiambo, also condemned the incident and stressed the need for prompt and decisive action.

