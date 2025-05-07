Dagmawi Melnilik Hospital, which was later upgraded to a referral hospital, is the nation’s first hospital, built in 1909.

As health professionals across Ethiopia stage pre-strike demonstrations demanding improved salaries, benefits, and working conditions, the Ethiopian Health Professionals Association (EHPA) has urged the government to immediately address their demands, while stressing that the movement should proceed in a manner that "does not harm the country and the community."

In a statement issued on 07 May 2025, the Association said "the questions being raised by health professionals are legitimate, and the government should provide immediate solutions." It noted that the Association has repeatedly submitted these demands "to the relevant government bodies and high government offices of the country through proper legal channels." However, it warned that "since the questions raised by health professionals are not being answered promptly and appropriately, health professionals are demanding their rights through various means."

While expressing support for the movement, the Association said it "recognizes the movement of health professionals to secure their rights," but emphasized that it should be carried out responsibly. "The Association strongly urges the government to stop neglecting the questions raised by health professionals and to give appropriate attention and responses... before they cause problems for the country," the statement added.

The statement comes as health professionals across Ethiopia staged pre-strike demonstrations on Tuesday. Social media posts show that, as part of the action, professionals held placards with slogans reading, "Enough with the silence!", "Enough with the negligence! Hear our problems!", and "We demand an urgent solution!", "Our lives are valuable," and "Now or never."

These demonstrations are part of a broader nationwide campaign and follow a growing social media movement under hashtags including #HealthWorkersMatter and #PayHealthWorkersFairly, echoing demands that have been raised over the past five years. Organizers said they were preparing to submit a letter to authorities listing ten key demands, accompanied by a deadline -- and warned that a strike could follow if their calls go unanswered.

"The lack of acknowledgment, combined with the rising cost of living, prompted us to initiate a coordinated social media campaign," one health professional told Addis Standard, "the question is solely a matter of rights, not a political one," he stated. "The primary and foremost demand is that the income of health professionals is low relative to their workload and is not commensurate with the cost of living."

The Ethiopian Health Professionals Movement issued an open letter over the weekend, setting a deadline of 11 May for the Ministry to respond to twelve key demands. "If we do not receive a satisfactory response," the letter states, "we are prepared to take appropriate legal measures."

The letter highlights longstanding grievances over low salaries, inadequate housing, lack of medical coverage, and what professionals described as conditions that force them to "live a life below human dignity." It also calls for policy reforms, including a salary benchmarked to East African standards, proportional overtime compensation, housing and transport allowances, and legal accountability for mistreatment by administrative or security bodies.

"Despite years of sacrifice," the professionals wrote, "we are being exploited and ignored," adding that many continue to serve "not because we are fairly compensated, but because of the public trust and ethics of our profession."

In a particularly stark section, the letter describes how some professionals have died due to lack of treatment, while others are reportedly forced to seek public assistance. "It has become a common reality to see health professionals die due to lack of treatment," the letter noted, adding that some are seen in public "saying, 'Treat us,' due to lack of money."