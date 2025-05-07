Africa: When Rhetoric Fails Action - a Reflection On the Latest Human Rights Council Session

opinion

The lately concluded 58th Session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva has once again shone a spotlight on the complex and often contentious landscape of global human rights governance.

While the Council remains a vital platform for promoting and protecting human rights, its work is not without challenges. Western nations, in particular, have been guilty of instrumentalising human rights to advance geopolitical agenda while conveniently ignoring their own checkered human rights records. This hypocrisy hinders the genuine promotion and protection of human rights worldwide.

During the session, Western delegates were quick to criticise countries like Sudan, accusing them of human rights violations. Yet, they turned a blind eye to the severe human rights crises within their own borders. In some Western countries, immigrants and refugees face deplorable living conditions, with overcrowded detention centres and inadequate access to healthcare and education. Racial profiling and police brutality against minority groups continue to plague societies, sparking widespread social unrest. These issues, well-documented in various human rights reports, are often downplayed by Western governments.

Such a selective approach raises a critical question: When hypocritical sermons drown out tangible progress, how can human rights be truly protected? After all, what the world needs is not political posturing, but constructive dialogue and meaningful action.

The West's flawed approach to human rights can be attributed to several deep-seated issues. Firstly, taking human rights as a tool of ideological hegemony. By defining human rights in a narrow, Western-centric manner, these nations seek to impose their values and governance models on others. This approach disregards the diverse cultural, social, and economic contexts of different countries, marginalizing non-Western perspectives.

Secondly, discrediting non-Western governance models with flawed metrics. Western nations often rely on selective indicators and biased assessments to criticise other countries. These metrics fail to account for the complex challenges facing developing nations and ignore their progress in improving livelihoods. By doing so, the West aims to undermine the legitimacy of non-Western governments and assert dominance in the global human rights discourse.

In contrast, Global South nations have been working diligently to depoliticise the Council and promote a more inclusive human rights agenda. They emphasise the importance of economic, social, and cultural rights as well as the right to development. For instance, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a significant initiative that boosts intra-African trade and economic integration. By creating more opportunities for growth, the AfCFTA helps to lift millions out of poverty, improving access to basic rights like food, housing, and healthcare.

Global South countries have also been at the forefront of addressing common challenges. Countries like China and Cuba have been sending medical brigades to assist those in need worldwide for half a century, treating hundreds of millions of patients. More than 100 countries and over 20 international organisations, including the U.N., have supported or endorsed the China-initiated Group of Friends for the Global Development Initiative, strengthening development synergy, capacity building, and win-win cooperation.

In the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Myanmar earlier this year, neighbouring nations swiftly dispatched relief aid and rescue teams, demonstrating a power of unity. In a word, Global South countries are working in solidarity to address real challenges in people's livelihood.

China's "people-centered" approach offers valuable insights. Over the past decades, China has lifted over 800 million people out of poverty through sustained economic growth and targeted poverty alleviation programmes.

This achievement has significantly improved living standards and provided greater access to education and healthcare. The country's consistent focus on improving social security and accessibility for the elderly will ensure their comfort, convenience, and dignity.

Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted 30 years ago in Beijing will continue to shine in the annals of gender equality and women empowerment, as China hosts another global women's summit this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

China's emphasis on the collective rights to subsistence and development reflects its understanding that human rights are not just about individual freedoms but also about the well-being of communities and societies as a whole, and its vision that people of all countries share the same future.

While the Council faces significant challenges, it remains a crucial platform for addressing human rights issues globally. The international community must work together to strengthen the Council's effectiveness and credibility. This requires the West to genuinely reconcile its moral posturing with the record of violence and neglect.

Only by centering on the needs of the marginalised, rather than the interests of the powerful, can human rights transcend performative symbolism and become a force for positive change.

It is time for the international community to work collectively and foster an environment of cooperation and dialogue, ensuring that all voices are heard and that actions align with the ideals of promoting and protecting human rights for all.

The author is a Beijing-based observer of international affairs.