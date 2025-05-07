Eritrea: Berik Sub-Zone Declared Free of Female Genital Mutilation

7 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Berik sub-zone in the Central Region was officially declared free of female genital mutilation (FGM) on 30 April during a ceremony held under the theme "With Coordinated Effort - Avoid Female Genital Mutilation."

Mr. Tesfu Fesehatsion, administrator of the sub-zone, stated that declarations had previously been made at village and area administration levels, and that this milestone marks a sub-zonal-level declaration.

Col. Gebrehans Woldegergis, Director General of Social Services in the Central Region, highlighted the serious health consequences of FGM and called for active involvement from all stakeholders to eradicate the practice. He also congratulated the residents of the sub-zone.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the region, emphasized that making the declaration is not sufficient on its own and called on residents and institutions to ensure continuous monitoring and support for its sustainability.

The event featured a general knowledge competition among students. Prizes were awarded to the winners, and certificates of recognition were presented to villages that declared themselves free of females' genital mutilation.

