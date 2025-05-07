Eritrea: Asmara School of Assistant Nurses Graduates 348 Students

Asmara, 07 May 2025 - The Asmara School of Assistant Nurses, located in Adi-Halo, graduated 348 students, including 84% female graduates, at a ceremony held today at the Expo Compound. The students received both theoretical and practical training over the course of 18 months.

Mr. Bereket Gebreselasie, director of the school, noted that the institution began providing training at the Teachers' Training Center in Asmara in 2023 before relocating to Adi-Halo. He added that the students had undergone practical training at various health facilities.

Sister Alganesh Teklegergis, head of the Human Resources Development Branch at the Ministry of Health, stated that assistant nursing schools in Mendefera, Ghinda, Barentu, and Asmara are contributing significantly to the country's health care system by producing skilled assistant nurses.

Dr. Berhane Debru, Acting Director General of Policy, Planning, and Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Health, noted that around 700 assistant nurses have graduated from the four schools this year alone. He emphasized that the health profession requires skill, dedication, discipline, and integrity, urging graduates to continually enhance their knowledge and meet the expectations of the public that supported their education.

During the event, certificates of merit were awarded to graduates, with special awards given to outstanding students.

In related news, a four-month sign language training program was conducted for youth and students in Barentu. The goal of the training was to equip them to assist citizens with hearing impairments in their daily lives.

Ms. Suzi Berhane, chairperson of the National Association of Hearing Impaired Branch in the Gash Barka Region, said the trainees came from across the region and urged them to contribute actively to the program's success.

Mr. Franco Kubaba, Director General of Social Services in the region, and Mr. Markos Girmatsion, Acting Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, called for the continuation of the program to help alleviate the challenges faced by people with hearing impairments.