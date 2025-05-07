Somalia: Puntland President Visits Key Public Places in Bosaso to Engage With Citizens and Promote Security Efforts

The President of Puntland State, Said Abdullahi Deni, paid an evening visit to several prominent public and commercial locations in the city of Bosaso on Tuesday.

The visit was part of the government's continued efforts to strengthen public trust and security in the region.

President Deni visited Jaapir Plaza Hotel, Bun House, Mareero Hotel, and Almacruuf Supermarket--well-known places where residents gather to shop, dine, and socialize.

During his tour, the President engaged directly with citizens, business owners, and youth, listening to their concerns and sharing the government's commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

The public warmly welcomed the President, commending the ongoing improvements in Bosaso's security.

They expressed strong support for the government's counter-terrorism efforts and pledged their cooperation with security operations aimed at eradicating extremist threats from Puntland.

The visit highlights the Puntland administration's dedication to citizen engagement, urban development, and safeguarding the peace and safety of its communities.