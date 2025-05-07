Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Meets Africom Commander to Strengthen Security Cooperation

The Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ambassador Abdikhadir Ahmed Fiqi, along with the Chief of the Somali National Army, General Odowaa Yusuf Raage, on Tuesday met with the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael E. Langley, and the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Richard H. Riley.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between Somalia and the United States in the fields of security and defense.

Both sides exchanged critical information and emphasized the need to intensify joint efforts in the fight against terrorist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab and ISIS, which continue to pose serious threats to Somalia's stability and regional peace.

Minister Fiqi expressed deep appreciation for the continued support of the United States Government in Somalia's security sector.

He highlighted U.S. contributions to airstrikes, capacity building of Somali forces, and direct support in the ongoing efforts to liberate territories from terrorist control and restore hope to the Somali people.

"This cooperation remains a vital pillar in the progress we have made in our counter-terrorism campaign," Minister Fiqi stated, acknowledging the strategic value of the U.S.-Somalia defense partnership.

General Langley reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Somalia's path toward long-term security and sovereignty.

Both parties agreed to sustain and expand collaborative operations aimed at dismantling extremist networks and stabilizing newly liberated areas.

This meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing bilateral cooperation to ensure a secure and stable Somalia, free from the threat of terrorism.