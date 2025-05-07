Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Meets Africom Commander to Strengthen Security Cooperation

7 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ambassador Abdikhadir Ahmed Fiqi, along with the Chief of the Somali National Army, General Odowaa Yusuf Raage, on Tuesday met with the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael E. Langley, and the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Richard H. Riley.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between Somalia and the United States in the fields of security and defense.

Both sides exchanged critical information and emphasized the need to intensify joint efforts in the fight against terrorist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab and ISIS, which continue to pose serious threats to Somalia's stability and regional peace.

Minister Fiqi expressed deep appreciation for the continued support of the United States Government in Somalia's security sector.

He highlighted U.S. contributions to airstrikes, capacity building of Somali forces, and direct support in the ongoing efforts to liberate territories from terrorist control and restore hope to the Somali people.

"This cooperation remains a vital pillar in the progress we have made in our counter-terrorism campaign," Minister Fiqi stated, acknowledging the strategic value of the U.S.-Somalia defense partnership.

General Langley reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Somalia's path toward long-term security and sovereignty.

Both parties agreed to sustain and expand collaborative operations aimed at dismantling extremist networks and stabilizing newly liberated areas.

This meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing bilateral cooperation to ensure a secure and stable Somalia, free from the threat of terrorism.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.