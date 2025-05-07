Somalia Participates in Annual Gff/World Bank Health Financing Meeting in Cape Town

The Director General of Somalia's Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Guled Abdijaliil Ali, participated in the annual Global Financing Facility (GFF) / World Bank meeting on global health financing, held in Cape Town, South Africa.

He was accompanied by senior health officials, including Dr. Bernard and Dr. Habib, who represent GFF and the World Bank on health matters.

The high-level meeting brought together global health leaders and government representatives to discuss strategies for improving maternal and child health through better health financing, coordination of donor resources, and stronger health systems.

In his remarks, Dr. Guled commended the GFF and World Bank for their continued commitment to strengthening Somalia's healthcare system.

He emphasized the importance of improving access to and the quality of primary health services across all regions of the country.

Dr. Guled highlighted that aligning donor support and national priorities is key to reducing maternal and child mortality in Somalia.

He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts will soon enable the country to make significant strides toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and join other nations with well-functioning health systems in the region.

During the sessions, Somalia and other participating countries exchanged ideas on best practices for enhancing maternal and child healthcare, scaling up investment in health, and coordinating donor funding.

The discussions centered on accelerating progress toward UHC 2030 - a global goal to ensure everyone has access to quality health services without financial hardship.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare reforms and delivering tangible improvements in the health and well-being of the Somali people.