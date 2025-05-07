Somalia: Somali Authorities Seize House in Mogadishu Over National Security Threats

The Banadir Regional Administration and the Mogadishu Municipality have officially taken control of a house in the Hamar Jajab district, following a joint security report by the Banadir Police Command and the Somali Ministry of Internal Security.

The property is said to have been used for activities considered a threat to national security.

Speaking to local media, Banadir regional spokesperson Saalax Omar confirmed the seizure of the property through a directive issued by the Governor of Banadir Region, who also serves as the Mayor of Mogadishu.

The house, located in the heart of the capital, reportedly belonged to a Somali woman identified as Fahma Warsame Kabayare.

Authorities have not released detailed information about the specific activities that took place at the residence.

However, officials cited serious concerns over its alleged use for actions undermining Somalia's national security, possibly involving explosives or illicit substances.

According to sources who spoke to HOL on condition of anonymity, the house is suspected to have been the coordination point for a bombing attempt in March this year.

That attack, which occurred in the same district of Hamar Jajab, allegedly targeted a convoy escorting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The official decree referenced intelligence gathered by the Banadir Police and the Ministry of Internal Security, highlighting the property's role in endangering public safety in Mogadishu.

The seized house has now been classified as public property under the management of the regional administration, signaling a firm stance against the misuse of private properties for destabilizing activities in the capital.