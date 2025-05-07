Somalia and U.S. Reinforce Military Ties - President Hassan Sheikh Meets Africom Commander to Bolster Security Cooperation

MOGADISHU, -- In a significant diplomatic and military engagement, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met on wednesday with General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), at the presidential palace in Mogadishu. The high-level meeting underscored growing security cooperation between Somalia and the United States amid persistent threats from extremist groups in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting brought together key security figures from both nations, including Somalia's Minister of Defense, Hon. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Chief of the Somali National Army, General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley, and senior U.S. military officials.

Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on security collaboration, military partnership, and counterterrorism efforts. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint operations aimed at defeating extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, which continues to pose a major threat to peace and stability in Somalia and the region at large.

President Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude for the United States' continued support in building the capacity of the Somali National Army (SNA), especially through training programs, logistical support, and tactical assistance.

"The partnership between Somalia and the United States is built on shared values, mutual interests, and a strong foundation of trust and cooperation," said President Mohamud. "We appreciate the unwavering support that has been crucial to our progress in restoring security and governance."

General Langley's visit is part of AFRICOM's broader strategy to maintain strong partnerships across the continent and help regional allies combat terrorism. General Langley reaffirmed America's strategic commitment to Somalia's long-term stability.

"The United States stands with Somalia in its pursuit of a secure and self-reliant future," said General Langley. "We will continue to provide strategic assistance to ensure the Somali forces are equipped to independently maintain national security."

The meeting was held on May 7, 2025, at Villa Somalia, the official residence and office of the President in Mogadishu. This visit marks a key milestone in ongoing diplomatic and defense dialogues between the two nations.

U.S. engagement in Somalia has deepened over the years, especially in the realm of counterterrorism. AFRICOM, based in Stuttgart, Germany, oversees U.S. military operations across Africa, often working with local forces to address regional security challenges.

Somalia has long struggled with insurgency from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group. With U.S. support, Somali forces--particularly the elite Danab Brigade--have made significant gains. However, Somali leadership continues to emphasize the need for sustained international support to complete the transition to full national security responsibility.

Both governments are expected to expand cooperation in areas such as intelligence sharing, logistics, and joint training exercises. The United States has pledged to continue its investment in building Somalia's military infrastructure and institutional resilience, key steps toward reducing reliance on external forces such as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).