Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Meets Africom Commander to Strengthen U.S.-Somalia Security Cooperation and Fight Against Al-Shabaab

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), to discuss enhanced bilateral security cooperation between Somalia and the United States.

The meeting, which took place in Mogadishu, focused on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in advancing regional stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of accelerating joint efforts aimed at eliminating the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups operating in the region.

Key discussions also centered around strengthening coordination of military operations under the broader security partnership framework that includes initiatives like the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and AUSSOM.

President Hassan Sheikh expressed his appreciation for the continued support provided by the United States government, highlighting its critical role in supporting Somalia's national security institutions and counter-terrorism campaigns.

He underscored the significance of sustained international collaboration in defeating global terrorism and building lasting peace in Somalia.

General Langley reaffirmed the commitment of AFRICOM to supporting Somalia's efforts toward stability, security, and capacity building, reiterating the U.S.'s long-standing partnership with Somalia in addressing shared security challenges.

The meeting marks another milestone in the ongoing cooperation between the two nations as Somalia continues its path toward lasting peace, state-building, and regional integration.