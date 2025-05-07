Ethiopia: Israel Foreign Minister Says His Country Wants to Be Part of Ethiopia's Success

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia will have a very strong market and economy within a relatively short time and 'Israel wants to be part of Ethiopia's Success, Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar said.

Speaking at the Ethiopia-Israel Business Forum held today, the Israeli foreign minister has expressed his nation's keen desire to participate in Ethiopia's growth trajectory.

"We believe in Ethiopia, we believe in the current direction of the government promoting economic reforms, opening the markets," he said.

According to him, it is very easy to see that, within a short time relatively, Ethiopia will have a very strong market and economy.

Sa'ar added that Israel "wants to be a part of your success, of the fulfillment of the Ethiopian dream, as much as we want you to be part of Israel's success."

Moreover, he highlighted the strong human bridge between the two countries, stemming from shared heritage, as a significant contributor to economic ties.

On his part, Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos welcomed the Israeli delegation, emphasizing the forum's significance.

He said the forum is an important platform for strategic engagement, shared opportunity, and enduring partnership.

"The relationship between Ethiopia and Israel is exceptional, steeped in ancient ties, inspired by shared values, and constantly evolving through modern cooperation," he underscored.

The minister positioned economic cooperation as a central pillar of Ethiopia's foreign policy and national transformation strategy.

"This forum signals that economic diplomacy is no longer a supplementary pursuit. It is now the very engine of our foreign policy and the key pillar of national transformation."

Gedion detailed Ethiopia's bold and comprehensive economic reform, which is shifting from a state-led model to one driven by the dynamism and creativity of the private sector.

Key reforms include the liberalization of strategic sectors, privatization, expansion of the digital economy, agricultural modernization, and the establishment of a national capital market and a securities exchange.

Highlighting the specific opportunities for Israeli investors, the minister noted that Ethiopia not only offers investment opportunities for Israeli businesses, but is also a strategic gateway to one of Africa's largest, youngest, and most dynamic markets.

Gedion further pointed out areas such as agriculture and agri-tech where precision agri-irrigation needs vast arable land, water resource management, leveraging Israeli innovations in recycling and desalination as well as renewable energy, where Israel's expertise aligns with Ethiopia's priorities.

"Beyond agriculture," he added, "Israel's globally admired startup and high-tech ecosystem holds transformative potential for Ethiopia's digital economy and AI-driven industries."

Gedion concluded by inviting Israeli businesses "not only to invest in Ethiopia, but also to help shape a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future for both nations."

As Ethiopia works to establish itself as a regional pharmaceutical hub under Africa CDC, we invite Israeli companies to explore investment in manufacturing, research, and healthcare innovation, he told participants.

He further called upon Israeli companies to exploit opportunities in mineral exploration and value-added processing, aligned with Ethiopia's goal of unlocking its critical mineral potential.

Citing Ethiopia's tapestry of tourism potential, FM Gedion also invited Israeli tourists to discover shared spiritual heritage, ancient Christian traditions, and UNESCO-listed landmarks.

He added that the forum is the beginning of an ambitious partnership, new initiatives, transformative collaborations, and shared success stories.

The half-day Ethiopia-Israel Business Forum was attended by a diverse array of Israeli companies spanning from water engineering to agriculture, renewable energy, communications, fintech, trade, technology, education, and health, among others.

Ethiopian companies were also strongly represented, eager to explore market opportunities and potential partnerships.