Ethiopia: Unesco Global Geoparks, Geotourism Workshop to Be Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — A regional workshop aimed at creating awareness about UNESCO Global Geoparks and Geotourism Development will be held from May 12-15, 2025 in Addis Ababa.

UNESCO Global Geopark is the most recent UNESCO site designation that has 229 geoparks across 50 countries as of April 2025.

Among the 229 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 50 countries, however, only 2 are in Africa, irrespective of Africa's spectacular and diverse geological heritage of international significance, it was learned.

Sources noted that one of the key factors for low number of UNESCO Global Geoparks in Africa, including Ethiopia, is a lack of awareness about Geoparks among stakeholders.

To fill this gap, the Ethiopian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with UNESCO, has organized a workshop aimed at promoting geological heritage protection in Ethiopia and other eastern African countries as well as in the continent.

Briefing the media about the workshop, Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa said Ethiopia has a plethora of geological hotspot worth investigation and visiting.

However, lack of awareness about geoparks and their significance among stakeholders is one of the factors hindering designation of geoparks in Africa, including Ethiopia.

This regional workshop under the theme: "Promoting UNESCO Global Geoparks and Geotourism as Drivers of Sustainable Development in Eastern Africa" is destined to create awareness creation about geoparks and their significance in promoting geological heritage protection, while enhancing sustainable development, the minister added.

UNESCO Country Representative to Ethiopia, Rita Bissoonauth, said geoparks provide unique opportunity to offer natural heritage while actively engaging and benefiting the local community through sustainable development.

Therefore, UNESCO is seeking to support sustainable livelihood and to promote local enterprise tourism, preserve natural and cultural heritages, she underscored.

The workshop has two components, a high-level forum where a number of scientific papers will be presented and discussed by 104 national and participants from 10 countries; and visit to selected geosites around Butajira, including UNESCO world heritage sites of Tiya and Melka Kunture and Balchit archaeological sites.