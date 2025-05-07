Ethiopia: Made in Ethiopia Movement Will Create Platform to Build Manufacturing Based Economy, Says President Taye

Addis Ababa, — President Taye Atseke Silassie said the Made in Ethiopia Movement will create a platform to achieve the country's desire to build an economy based on manufacturing.

The president made the remark during his visit to Expo 2025 at the Addis International Convention Center earlier today in Addis Ababa.

The 3rd Made in Ethiopia Expo 2025 was officially opened by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It featured participation from over 288 manufacturers, showcasing a wide array of locally manufactured goods.

In a statement following his visit, President Taye underscored Ethiopia's commitment to national development through enhanced manufacturing.

He mentioned as examples the Expo's diverse display of leather products, noting that many met international quality standards.

The Made in Ethiopia Movement is not only fostering the production of world-class goods, but also expanding Ethiopia's access to global markets, he added.

According to him, the movement is playing a vital role in job creation by increasing the manufacturing sector's capacity, thus laying a solid foundation for sustained industrial growth.

President Taye also emphasized that a strong manufacturing base is essential to national progress, referencing the rapid economic growth seen in other countries with robust industrial sectors.

He noted that the positive momentum demonstrated at Expo 2025 reflects Ethiopia's manufacturing strengths and signals a promising future for the nation's economy.