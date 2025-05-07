Egypt: PM Reviews Progress in Measures to Ease Investor Procedures

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met with Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El Khatib to review progress in implementing presidential directives aimed at easing burdens on investors, attracting new capital, and supporting exports.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on simplifying investment approvals, improving customs procedures, and launching a unified digital licensing system.

Madbouli also reviewed how these steps are expected to impact Egypt's global investment ratings. Discussions tackled cooperation with international partners and trade agreements.

In the same vein, the Cabinet spokesperson, Mohamed el-Homsany, confirmed that reducing customs clearance times and streamlining procedures remain part of the government's active agenda.