Egypt: FM Receives Message Directed to President Sisi From Ivorian Leader

6 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday received a message directed from Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

This came as Abdelatty received President of Ivory Coast's Senate Kandia Camara.

During the meeting, Abdelatty conveyed greetings from President Sisi to his Ivorian counterpart.

The foreign minister praised fraternal relations between Egypt and Ivory Coast, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, particularly the parliamentary ones as well as in areas of development, economy, and investment exchange, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

He also asserted the need to develop bilateral cooperation in the medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and tourist sectors.

Abdelatty reviewed the capabilities of Egyptian companies in the fields of construction, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure which the Ivorian side can benefit from, especially given the companies' extensive experience in Africa.

He also highlighted the development of parliamentary relations between Egypt and Ivory Coast in light of the successful visit paid by Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly Adama Bictogo to Cairo in February 2024.

The foreign minister also pointed out that the Egyptian side at the Egyptian-Ivorian friendship committee between the two countries' parliaments has been formed.

In this regard, he affirmed the constructive role that can be played by the Egyptian-Ivorian parliamentary friendship group in fostering parliamentary cooperation between both countries.

The two sides commended the outcomes of the second round of political consultations held between the two countries in Cairo in October 2024, and affirmed their commitment to implementing its recommendations.

They noted that they are looking forward to holding the third round of consultations between the two countries' foreign ministers in Abidjan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.