Egypt: FM Receives Message Directed to President Sisi From Ivorian Leader

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday received a message directed from Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

This came as Abdelatty received President of Ivory Coast's Senate Kandia Camara.

During the meeting, Abdelatty conveyed greetings from President Sisi to his Ivorian counterpart.

The foreign minister praised fraternal relations between Egypt and Ivory Coast, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, particularly the parliamentary ones as well as in areas of development, economy, and investment exchange, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

He also asserted the need to develop bilateral cooperation in the medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and tourist sectors.

Abdelatty reviewed the capabilities of Egyptian companies in the fields of construction, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure which the Ivorian side can benefit from, especially given the companies' extensive experience in Africa.

He also highlighted the development of parliamentary relations between Egypt and Ivory Coast in light of the successful visit paid by Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly Adama Bictogo to Cairo in February 2024.

The foreign minister also pointed out that the Egyptian side at the Egyptian-Ivorian friendship committee between the two countries' parliaments has been formed.

In this regard, he affirmed the constructive role that can be played by the Egyptian-Ivorian parliamentary friendship group in fostering parliamentary cooperation between both countries.

The two sides commended the outcomes of the second round of political consultations held between the two countries in Cairo in October 2024, and affirmed their commitment to implementing its recommendations.

They noted that they are looking forward to holding the third round of consultations between the two countries' foreign ministers in Abidjan.