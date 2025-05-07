Namibia: Meatco Board Member Demands Probeinto Colleagues

A Board member of the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) is calling for an investigation into alleged irregular and potentially corrupt board appointments at the state-owned meat exporter.

Joseph Andreas, a Grootfontein businessman with close links to Swapo's top leadership, is known to be pushing for the reinstatement of former Meatco chief executive Mwilima Mushokabanji.

Mushokabanji's employment contract ended in January.

He was at the centre of controversy after Meatco posted a pre-tax loss of N$206 million last year, prompting a government bailout of N$200 million.

According to a Cabinet source, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa last year accused then-finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi of defying a Cabinet directive related to Mushokabanji, warning that the matter could cost the ruling party support in the Zambezi region.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is reportedly among those supporting Mushokabanji's return.

In his letter, Andreas demands a full investigation into what he describes as a flawed selection process that led to the appointment of current board members, including Sakaria Nghikembua, Martin Hilbert, Adolf Muremi, and Cyprianus Khaiseb.

"It is essential that the integrity of Meatco Namibia, as well as the trust of our shareholders, be upheld," he writes. Andreas is known for his business interests in the beef market.

He also shared the letter with finance minister Ericah Shafudah and the director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Paulus Noa.

He urges a thorough investigation.

In the letter, Andreas questions the appointments of Nghikembua, Hilbert, Muremi and Khaiseb.

He alleges that the interview process for board members was flawed, stating that Nghikembua and Hilbert were interviewed a week after other candidates, and that these interviews were conducted online.

"This preferential treatment raises questions about the impartiality of the process and suggests a violation of our governing principles," he says.

Furthermore, Andreas claims the advertisement for board vacancies specified eight positions, yet Hilbert and Muremi were both appointed to serve in the same position.

QUALIFICATIONS

He also questions the qualifications of Nghikembua and director Khaiseb, saying the board positions require a master's degree in agricultural economics.

Andreas says neither Nghikembua and Hilbert qualify to serve in that position.

According to a media release from the Ministry of Finance dated 19 July last year, Nghikembua holds a master's degree of science in finance economics from the University of London.

Andreas in his letter suggests that these appointments may have been made with "ulterior motives", potentially related to privatisation and the misuse of public funds.

Khaiseb referred The Namibian to the Ministry of Finance, which he said made the appointment.

Hilbert did not answer calls to his cellphone and did not respond to a text message sent to him either.

Muremi was not reachable when called yesterday.

Nghikembua yesterday said Andreas' letter intends to injure his name and reputation, and those of the other listed directors, for his own interest.

"I have requested the line minister to independently and professionally investigate these.

Allegations of directors being appointed for ulterior motives and to drive a privatisation agenda are baseless and incomprehensible," Nghikembua said. He said the board has never discussed the privatisation of Meatco.

"This false narrative is, therefore, driven to cast aspersions on individuals appointed to the board, by casting them as someone's puppets merely appointed to privatise Meatco," Nghikembua said.

He said he brings critical experience in turning around troubled businesses.

"For the past 20 years, I have served as chief executive of significant businesses in Namibia, some of which required serious business turnaround.

I have led these businesses successfully," he said. Nghikembua said he was interviewed virtually on a date that aligned with his availability, as agreed with the ministry.

"There is nothing wrong with a virtual interview," he said.