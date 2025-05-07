Namibia: Young Man Not Guilty of School Hostel Rape

A Former pupil at a school for visually impaired children in Windhoek has been found not guilty of raping a fellow pupil in a school hostel five years ago.

The former pupil was acquitted at the end of his trial in the Windhoek Regional Court last week.

Magistrate Leopold Hangalo found the accused (21) not guilty on a charge of rape, alternatively attempted rape or indecent assault, and a count of indecent assault.

In his judgement, Hangalo stated: "I have no doubt in my mind that the evidence of the state falls significantly short of satisfying the applicable requirements when assessing the evidence of a single witness, thus rendering it unreliable."

The state alleged that the accused raped a fellow pupil in the hostel of a school for the visually impaired in Windhoek on 3 March 2020, and that he also indecently assaulted another boy in the hostel during the same night.

The accused, who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, denied guilt on both counts and the alternative charges under the count of rape.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in a hostel room where 12 boys slept.

The boy who alleged he was raped was 14 years old at the time of the events.

Hangalo recounted in his judgement that the complainant in the rape charge said he could see better in the dark than in daylight, and that he recognised the accused when the accused committed a sexual act with him.

The accused, however, told the court he did not go to the room where the two complainants slept that night.

He also said senior pupils were not allowed to enter the junior pupils' room, and that he did not know where the respective pupils in the juniors' room were sleeping.

The accused further told the court he believed the two complainants turned against him because he had reported a teacher at the school for touching his private parts.

The teacher was well liked by other pupils, he said.

Hangalo said the state's case rested on the evidence of a single witness on each of the two main charges.

Although a court may convict an accused person on the testimony of a single witness, it should exercise caution when that evidence is uncorroborated, Hangalo said.

He remarked: "The court must be satisfied that the witness is credible and his evidence should be of such a nature that it constitutes proof of the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt."

There is no onus on an accused to convince the court of the truth of the explanation he gives, and a court is not entitled to convict an accused unless it is satisfied not only that his explanation is improbable, but that it is false beyond any reasonable doubt, Hangalo recited the law.

"If there is any reasonable possibility of his explanation being true, then he is entitled to his acquittal," he added, before informing the accused that he was found not guilty on both charges.

Defence lawyer Garth Joseph represented the accused.

The state was represented by public prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini.