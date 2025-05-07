Namibia: IPC Blasts 'Shirt-Changing' Defectors Chasing Power, Says Politics Isn't About Prestige and Perks

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has dismissed recent defections by senior members as opportunistic, saying they were driven by self-interest and not political conviction.

Three IPC top leaders at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Omaruru, respectively, left the party last week to join Swapo.

They are Tapopi Shikongo, Shati Dawid and Christian Kazuvire.

The trio all held senior positions across IPC structures.

IPC regional chairperson Aloysius Kangulu during a media briefing at Walvis Bay last week said the defectors chose to go back to a party that has failed to deliver for 35 years.

He said the three individuals were once members of Swapo, and asked if they are really serving the nation or their own selfish ambitions.

"They left because of their self-entitled, self-centred political hypocrisy," Kangulu said.

Despite the departures, he said the IPC remains "stronger than ever".

Kangulu said the trio exited the party because they didn't make it to the parliament.

"If you come to the IPC for positions, you will disappoint yourself unfortunately," he said. Meanwhile, six founding members of the IPC's Kavango East branch resigned in March.

They are Patrick Kashera, Dinyando Shindimba, Shiyave Mwengere, Shimona Sandrina, Kaveto Ambrosius and Muremwa Athanasius. All six held senior positions within the party's regional structures.

They claimed they have witnessed a series of disheartening and undemocratic practices within the party.

The six said the recent selection of parliamentary candidates lacked transparency, and added that the party's leadership governs through intimidation. Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah says the resignations would have no real impact on either the IPC or Swapo.

"They are politically unknown and not key players in Namibian politics. Their departure doesn't show trouble for the IPC, and won't change anything major in politics," he says.

Meanwhile, political analyst Henning Melber says party defections seem to be a common habit. He says the motive to search for greener pastures is never admitted, but often plays a role in such decisions.

Melber says once an anticipated political career fails, reorientation is required.

"This erodes the credibility that it's all about politics. Politics for such individuals often is mainly about money, status and prestige.

"If these are not achieved, the party becomes unattractive. This makes politics a traded good, not a political conviction for certain values and programmes," he says.

Melber says when one changes parties like shirts, one loses credibility.

"Instead of washing the shirt you wear, you throw it away and use a new one - for how long? Such opportunism suggests that politics is a dirty business," he says.

Melber says he would not be surprised if more floor crossing happens before and after November's regional and local authority elections.

Martin Limbo, who joined Swapo after resigning from the IPC as Katima Mulilo Rural constituency acting general secretary in February, says he left because of the party's unfair representation of all ethnic groups in the respective regions and a fallout with its leadership.