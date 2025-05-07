Namibia: Police Chief Lashes Out At Illegal Angolan Fuel Traders At Oshikango Border

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo on Saturday lashed out at illegal Angolan fuel traders, also known as 'ngungula' traders, who are allegedly disrespecting him as the chief of the police.

This follows a meeting with the group of traders at Oshikango in an effort to caution them against their illegal activities.

Shikongo, who was accompanied by Ohangwena regional police commander commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa and other police officers, were patrolling the porous fence at the border town.

During the patrols, the police chief held peaceful talks with the Angolan nationals he found selling fuel to Namibians illegally at a lower price through the border fence.

The Angolans raised a number of complaints to Shikongo while pleading with him to allow them to trade fuel as they are trying to provide for their families.

They said the police officers patrolling the border often confiscate their fuel to resell for their own personal gain.

"We want to know where the police take the fuel they confiscate from us. They take it to their houses to resell and make money. We are involved in illegal trading of fuel because we want to provide for our families.

"Why do the police arrest illegal fuel traders, but fail to arrest the thieves terrorising the community along the border?" one of the fuel traders asked.

Shikongo responded by saying: "If there are criminals among you, why don't you point them out to the police so they can be arrested?"

One of the group then asked Shikongo: "How can we point out the criminals if that is the work of the police?"

The police chief responded by warning the Angolan nationals to avoid disrespecting him, and talk to him in a respectful manner.

"You cannot ask me such a stupid question. You have to respect me, I'm the inspector general of the Namibian Police and you cannot talk to me anyhow.

"Respect me just like how you respect the police general of your country. Back home, you are afraid of your police, but here you want to do as you wish and disrespect us. Have respect and know how to talk to your elders.

"Namibia and Angola are one, hence it is important that we work together and maintain peace between the two countries," he said.

Shikongo further urged the group to avoid entering Namibia illegally, saying that they can enter at any time but through the gazetted entry points at the border.

He said the police would tighten border patrols.