Rwanda: Golf - Rwanda's Ishimwe Takes Shot At Guiness World Record

6 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan golfer Melissa Akanigi Ishimwe is hoping to enter the Guinness world book of records by setting a new record of being the fastest unassisted golfer to complete an 18-hole in under 55 minutes.

Ishimwe will make her attempt at the Kigali Golf Resorts and Villas on Thursday, May 8. The attempt is a big step for Rwandan golf as it will serve as encouragement for other female golfers.

On why she is attempting the feat, Ishimwe said that it will be of essential benefits not just to her but to the sport in Rwanda at large.

" This attempt will help in promoting Golf in Rwanda as it will encourage wider participation, especially among youth by showcasing golf as dynamic and engaging," Ishimwe said.

"Being part of a prestigious Guinness World Record event will attract international attention to Rwanda's growing golf scene. This is a big global recognition."

Ishimwe further pointed out that her attempt will expand tourism and sports development as she looms to make her attempt recognized worldwide, hence people will like to come and see the venue.

"In terms of tourism and sports development, my attempt positions Kigali Golf Resort and Villas as a destination for record breaking feats, attracting players and fans."

Rwanda is not new to the Guinness World Book of Records especially in sports. Eric Dusingizimana and Cathia Uwamahoro entered the record book for the longest bat in cricket in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

