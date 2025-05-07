Rwanda: DA Rest Dedicates New Album to His Fiancée

In an emotional celebration, Rwandan artiste Prince Ishimwe, better known by his stage name Da Rest, presented his new album "Souvenir53" to an intimate gathering of close friends and family members during a listening party held on May 3.

The album, scheduled for public release on May 20, 2025, holds special significance as it is dedicated to his fiancée, whom he plans to marry on September 27, 2025.

The private listening event, which celebrated music and romance, attracted different figures in the music industry including Nel Ngabo, Uncle Austin, Victor Rukotana, Matheo Design, Junior Rumaga and Misteak, who showed up to support the artist's latest creative endeavor. The evening was charged with emotion as Da Rest shared the story behind his musical journey.

In a touching moment during the event, Da Rest's mother, who is also his biggest supporter, revealed how her son's passion for music initially came as a surprise to the family.

"I could see it was his talent when he told me he loved entertainment and eventually, I saw no reason to deny him his right," she said.

She admitted to initially resisting his musical aspirations but eventually gave her blessing...with one condition.

"I told him it was no problem but he should study and pass. When I saw his dedication, I realized there was no reason to deny him his talent, and it could possibly become his profession."

The album's title, "Souvenir53," pays homage to Da Rest's fiancée whom he describes as an essential pillar in his journey. The collection features 15 diverse tracks spanning multiple genres including RnB, Kompa, Afrobeat, and Zouk.

Songs on the album include "Holy Mama," "Pretty," "La vida Loca," "Jolie," "Amarira," "Celebration," "Wedding Day," "Super Woman," "Marry Me," "Umusazi," "Sondela," "Vitamin," "Amakosa," "Reka Ngukunde," and the title track "Souvenir."

For the production, Da Rest collaborated with several producers including Popiyeeeh, Ayooo Rush, Evydecks, Flyest, Booster, and Bob Pro.

During the event, the singer and rapper took time to acknowledge different people, presenting certificates to those who contributed significantly to the album's development and his music career.

Uncle Austin and Nel Ngabo praised Da Rest's work ethic and dedication, noting that his passion for music surpasses everything else in his life. This dedication is evident in the carefully crafted album that reflects both his artistic growth over the years he embarked on a solo career.