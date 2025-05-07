Rwanda: Sano Urges Police Officers to Uphold Mission Objectives Ahead of Car Deployment

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in Charge of Operations, Vincent Sano on Tuesday, May 6, briefed two contingents of 320 Police officers set to be deployed for Peacekeeping in the Central African Republic (CAR), and emphasized the importance of upholding the mission's objectives and professionalism.

He urged the officers to remain focused on their duties and the goals of their mission, highlighting their critical role in maintaining peace and security, particularly the protection of civilians.

The two units, to be deployed under the United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA), will replace their colleagues deployed in Bangui and Kaga Bandoro.

Rwanda Formed Unit One (140 officers) is commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bernardin Nsengiyumva while Rwanda Formed Police Unit Two (180 officers) is under the command of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jules Rutayisire.

"You are entrusted by your country to undertake police-related duties under the UN flag," he said.

"The guidance you receive reinforces the training you have undergone, and it is essential to integrate this knowledge into your work. By conducting yourselves with professionalism, you will enhance the reputation of the nation you represent."

The deputy police chief reminded the officers of the significance of carrying the Rwandan flag with honor and dignity.

He further emphasized the core values of the police such as teamwork, discipline, loyalty, and patriotism necessary for a successful tour of duty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sano also reiterated the importance of operational readiness, handling contingent-owned equipment well, mental resilience, and cultural sensitivity.

"You are deployed to contribute to peace and restore security in the CAR. To fulfill your responsibilities effectively, it is essential to follow in the footsteps of your predecessors with professionalism, integrity, commitment, and diligence" the deputy police chief said.

Rwanda started its peace support operations in CAR in 2014, and currently maintains four contingents in the country, three Formed Police Units and a Protection Support Unit.

The Protection Support Unit also operates in the capital Bangui while Rwanda Formed Police Unit Three is deployed in Bangassou.

The Protection Support Unit is largely charged with ensuring protection of high-profile government and UN officials, including the Prime Minister, President of National Assembly, Minister of State in charge of Justice, and MINUSCA Head of Police component.