Uganda: Handball - Rwanda U18 Hold Uganda in Thrilling Zone V Opener

Rwanda U18 girls team came from four goals behind to hold Uganda 41-41 in the opening match of the IHF trophy/Zone V championship at Old Kampala Sports Arena on Tuesday.

Uganda started the game strongly and the home crowd pushed them to lead 22-18 at half time.

The halftime team talk saw coach Aphrodice Sindayigaya change tactics and his girls started to put pressure on the home side. They turned the result around as the pair ended the normal time tied 41-41.

Elsewhere, Rwanda U20 humiliated Djibouti 30-4 in the early game of the day. Solange Uwizeyimana was named player of the match thanks to her outstanding contribution to the victory.

Rwanda U18 are pooled in Group B alongside Burundi and Uganda while Group A includes Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Kenya.

In the U20 category, Rwanda is place in Group A with Tanzania, Djibouti and Kenya while Group B includes Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi and Somalia.

The IFH Trophy Africa Zone V championship serves as qualification event for the Continental Phase of the IHF Trophy Africa.