Rwanda: Industrial Production Grew 5 Percent in March

6 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Shallon Mwiza

The formal sector's industrial output rose by 5 per cent in March 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

While this represents continued year-on-year growth, it marks a slowdown relative to the sector's recent performance. Over the past 12 months, industrial output has grown at an average annual rate of 9.4 per cent.

The index, which monitors monthly trends in the output of industrial activities, shows that thatelectricity and mining and quarrying output increased by 23.2 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Manufacturing improved modestly at 1.7 per cent year-on-year. The increase in manufacturing activities is due to a 7.8 per cent increase in food processing, and a 19.3 per cent increase in furniture and other manufacturing.

However, Manufacturing of textiles, clothing and leather goods decreased by 11.2 per cent, whilemanufacturing of wood and paper and printing also decreased to 8.2 per cent

On the other hand, water and waste management increased by 1.4 per cent.

