Rwanda: Let's Ensure a Surrogacy Law That Includes and Protects

6 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The Rwandan Parliament is currently reviewing a groundbreaking new health bill that includes, for the first time, legal provisions on surrogacy. This is a significant step for Rwanda, a sign that we are recognizing the changing realities of families and reproductive health.

However, with such change comes responsibility. As citizens, we must take part in the national conversation to ensure the law reflects our shared values of dignity, fairness, and protection for all.

Surrogacy, when managed ethically and compassionately, can offer hope to couples who are unable to conceive. It can bring joy and life to families. However, without proper safeguards, it can also open the door to exploitation, especially of economically vulnerable women. That's why we must build a legal and cultural framework that allows those in need of surrogacy services to access them without shame or discrimination, while also protecting women from being coerced or commodified.

This is not a matter for the government alone. It takes all of us; parents, youth, faith leaders, health professionals, and media, to ensure that the final law balances innovation with protection. We must ask hard questions, share our experiences, and look out for each other. Everyone has a role to play in shaping policies that affect our future.

By staying silent, we leave decisions to be made without our input. By engaging, we ensure that future generations are shielded from harm while still accessing the health services they need. Through our respective usual channels, we should ensure that surrogacy is not a privilege for the few, nor a path to exploitation.

