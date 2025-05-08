Ethiopia: Patriots' Victory Day - Honoring Heroes, Celebrating Ethiopia's Resilience, Unity

Yesterday, on May 5, Ethiopians celebrated the Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day (Ye-Arbegnoch Victory Qen) with warmth and vibrant displays of national pride.

This day commemorates the courageous patriots who fought against foreign invasion, particularly during the Italian occupation, ultimately securing Ethiopia's sovereignty. The observance was marked by various events, including cultural performances, parades, and speeches honoring the resilience and sacrifice of the nation's heroes. Ethiopians, young and old, proudly reflected on their shared history, emphasizing unity, patriotism, and the importance of preserving the country's freedom. The day serves as a reminder of Ethiopia's enduring spirit and independence.

Ahead of the commemoration of this significant occasion, EPA held a short stay with the President of Ancient Ethiopian Patriots Association, Lij Daniel Jote, focusing on how the unity and determination that defined the patriots' struggle can inspire and serve as a model for fostering internal peace today. The discussion also touched on broader national issues as the country prepares to honor its heroes--those whose unwavering dedication led to victory, on Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day.

The President emphasized the importance of the Patriots' Day celebrations as a way to teach the younger generation about the unwavering spirit of their forefathers and mothers in defending their country. He stressed the need to instill a strong sense of patriotism. These days, building a truly patriotic society requires citizens who are not only well-educated but also loyal and devoted to their country. Such individuals must uphold moral values, respect their faith, and act selflessly for the greater good of the nation. This spirit of patriotism is essential for the country's continued growth and unity.

"We are not celebrating this holiday simply to march with banners and music; it is a moment to remember history. A society that forgets its history cannot truly thrive. By celebrating and honoring these holidays, we keep the past alive and ensure its lessons endure. For instance, had the victory of Adwa been forgotten, the significance of that holiday would have vanished."

The current government shows great respect for the Ethiopian Ancient Patriots' Association and its history. Each year, it allocates funding for veterans, ensuring that our contributions are recognized. The government has also ensured that our holidays are celebrated with the dignity they deserve. "As a result, veterans are now treated with respect and honor wherever we go", he added.

The President pointed out that the new generation is gradually distancing itself from social and religious values for various reasons including globalization. He emphasized that this trend must be addressed by actively fostering a strong sense of Ethiopian identity. The government, he noted, has a crucial role to play as a catalyst in this effort, guiding and supporting initiatives that reconnect the youth with their cultural and spiritual roots, ensuring the preservation of the nation's core values for future generations.

Moreover, it is essential to create a significant platform for open discussion, where we can directly address the pressing issues. Equally important is to understand the root cause of the problem whether certain individuals are attempting to destabilize the country, or if there are other underlying forces at play. To navigate this, we must approach the situation with wisdom and patience, carefully identifying those who pose a threat to the nation much like making strategic moves in a board game without disrupting the harmony of society, he added.

According to the President, although our forefathers and foremothers had their differences, they united as one to defend the country against invading forces, setting aside all divisions for the sake of the nation's survival. Therefore, we should learn from their wisdom and unite to defend our country against external forces that seek to exploit our divisions as a means to weaken us.

Currently, various initiatives are being undertaken to sustain peace. However, it is crucial to strengthen these efforts and closely monitor both the actions being taken and the results achieved. To ensure success, government officials in urban areas must maintain strict discipline and accountability.

Unquestionably, the government has achieved more than ever before. The Mayor, in particular, dedicates herself wholeheartedly, even working late into the night, going to great lengths to fulfill her responsibilities. Despite her round-the-clock efforts, however, she is often expected to inspect what is going on at lower level, he said mentioning some of the undesirable challenges that the community has faced at the lower levels of the government.

According to him, although the challenges are broad and demand considerable effort, it is crucial to address the challenges at the desired level and keep the train on its rails to ensuring that the progress remains on track and at the end of the day realize Ethiopia's prosperity.

Likewise, it is necessary to address the challenges that the community face due to inflation by increasing the salaries of government employees; create an environment where they have access to housing either through direct provision or subsidies. By implementing these measures, it is possible to reduce the likelihood of corruption and bribery. Additionally, if we focus on expanding industries and converting agricultural inputs into manufactured goods, there will definitely be a positive change, the President opined.

In discussing Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access, the President highlighted the importance of addressing an issue long considered taboo. He emphasized that raising this concern is crucial for progress. Additionally, it is sounding for the government to manage the situation carefully, working towards realizing this goal peacefully and diplomatically.

In his message to the younger generation in connection with the Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day, the President emphasized the importance of avoiding discord and refraining from quarreling over inconsequential matters. "We must uphold tolerance and our cultural values, remaining ever vigilant in defending our national sovereignty. Furthermore, we need to guard the country against those who attempt to sow division among us. Above all, the people should prioritize peace."

To this end, he suggested the critical importance of fostering a patriotic community, one that is educated, loves its country, respects its religion, and upholds moral values and selflessly for the greater good of the nation.

He also urged the people to strive for peace, refraining from any destructive actions that could harm our unity and progress.