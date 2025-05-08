East Africa: Reform, Regional Ties Key to Peace - Premier

6 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has underlined the growing importance of regional collaboration and institutional reform in securing Ethiopia's peace and stability, as the country marked the 116th anniversary of its national police force.

The celebration, held on Sunday at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, brought together high-ranking government officials, dignitaries, and police representatives from neighboring countries. The event also featured the 5th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation (EAPCCO) Sports Competition, with participants from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Djibouti--symbolizing a spirit of regional unity and shared security goals.

In his address, Prime Minister Abiy noted that Ethiopia's reform agenda within its peace and security institutions has begun to yield tangible outcomes, contributing to both national stability and broader state-building efforts.

"The results of the reforms we have undertaken are not abstract--they are being felt across the nation in the form of strengthened institutions and improved security services," he said.

Abiy stressed the critical role of cooperation with neighboring countries in maintaining regional peace, while also affirming the duty of Ethiopia's police forces to uphold national interests.

"What is expected from you," he told police officers, "is to engage constructively with our brotherly neighboring peoples to protect Ethiopia's peace and unity. But when challenges threaten those interests, our duty remains to stand firm and defend our country's sovereignty and proud legacy."

The Prime Minister's message tied into the broader theme of the day: modernizing and professionalizing Ethiopia's police force while fostering partnerships beyond borders.

The anniversary and EAPCCO sports events served as platforms to not only commemorate the contributions of Ethiopia's law enforcement officers but also to promote peace through people-to-people diplomacy and shared values in policing.

Officials noted that ongoing institutional reforms are designed to equip Ethiopia's police with modern tools, ethical training, and regional integration strategies--ensuring their role as both peacekeepers and nation-builders.

