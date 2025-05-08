Namibia: Stars Extend Lead At the Top ...As Cuca Tops Remain Bottom of Log

Defending champions African Stars extended their lead at the top of the Debmarine Premier League table after collecting four points over the weekend, while Rundu-based Cuca Tops remained rooted at the bottom after round 21.

Stars edged newly promoted side Blue Boys 2-1 at Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund on Saturday, before drawing 1-1 against Blue Waters on Sunday at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmund Stadium.

The weekend results see the Maris Cup champions maintain their position at the log summit with 40 points from 21 matches played so far this season. They have recorded 11 wins, seven draw, and three losses.

Speaking to African Star TV over the weekend, Bob Mafoso expressed satisfaction with the weekend results, and hope that they maintain their momentum as the league approaches climax. "We are happy with the three points, a very difficult three points, and I am happy with the attitude of the players. We have to recover and focus on the games ahead," he said.

"I am happy with the four points in the bag in a very unfavourable area, on the road, which is better than going back with three points or two points. We look ahead to what is about to come," he added.

Stars are followed by Khomas Nampol, Gobabis-based outfit Young African, and Otjiwarongo-based outfit Mighty Gunners, who are all tied at 37 points after 17 rounds played. The three teams are separated by goal difference. In an interview with New Era Sport, Fortune Eichab reflected on the weekend fixtures, saying they were not the results they would have wanted, but he was grateful they came away with points. "We collected two points over the weekend, which wasn't satisfactory, but we can live with two points than with nothing. Going forward, we will fix where we need to work on, and then we will be good," he said.

African Stars are the current defending champions of the Debmarine Premier League after winning the league twice in a row. If they win the league this season it would see them clincing it for the third time in a row.

Saturday results

Tigers 1-3 KK Palace

Blue Waters 3-1 Young African

Blue Boys 1-2 African Stars

Unam 4-0 Young Brazilians

Bucks 2-2 Khomas Nampol

Sunday results

Blue Boys 1-1 Young African

Bucks 3-1 Young Brazilians

Mighty Gunners 1-1 Cuca Tops

Tigers FC 0-1 Chula Chula

FC Ongos 1-1 KK Palace

Blue Waters 1-1 African Stars

Okahandja 1-2 Julinho

Unam 0-0 Khomas Nampol FC